Weekend weather: Mix of sunshine, clouds, and rain; your best bet for outdoor fun is Saturday a.m.

Today’s Weather



Get ready for a warm day ahead! As temperatures climb into the upper 70s, expect scattered thunderstorms rolling in later. Keep an eye out for those clouds as the day progresses! Enjoy the gentle breeze coming from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph.

The weekend breakdown

Looks like the weekend is bringing a mix of sunshine, clouds, and some rain! Saturday starts off partly cloudy & very warm, but showers and thundershowers will roll in later. Sunday will be cooler with occasional showers throughout the day.

If you’re planning anything outdoors, Saturday morning might be your best bet before the storms arrive. Sunday’s damp and cooler conditions could make for a cozy day indoors or a refreshing walk in the drizzle. What’s on your weekend agenda?