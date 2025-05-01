Weekend weather: Mix of sunshine, clouds, and rain; your best bet for outdoor fun is Saturday a.m.

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Get ready for a warm day ahead! As temperatures climb into the upper 70s, expect scattered thunderstorms rolling in later. Keep an eye out for those clouds as the day progresses! Enjoy the gentle breeze coming from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph.
The weekend breakdown
Looks like the weekend is bringing a mix of sunshine, clouds, and some rain! Saturday starts off partly cloudy & very warm, but showers and thundershowers will roll in later. Sunday will be cooler with occasional showers throughout the day.
If you’re planning anything outdoors, Saturday morning might be your best bet before the storms arrive. Sunday’s damp and cooler conditions could make for a cozy day indoors or a refreshing walk in the drizzle. What’s on your weekend agenda?
5-Day Outlook
Friday: Warm with a spotty thunderstorm developing later in the day. High 78 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Becoming partly cloudy and mild. Low 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy & very warm followed by increasing clouds with showers & thundershowers developing later in the day. High 80 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some rain (.50″) and a thunderstorm. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Cloudy and not as warm with occasional showers. High 64 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 52 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday: Some clouds with sunny breaks and cooler. High 57 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible. Low 46 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cool with periods of rain & drizzle. High 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with rain and a possible thundershower. Low 53 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire Friday: Summits obscured. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Friday: Summits obscured. Showers likely in the morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.