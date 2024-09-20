Weekend weather: Mixed bag for Saturday; partly-sunny and brisk on Sunday

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Weekend weather

Saturday: Expect a cloudy and cool day with occasional showers and a high of 64 degrees. Winds: NE 10-15 mph Tonight: Cloudy & cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday (First day of Fall @ 8:44 a.m.): A mix of sun and clouds with a brisk feel. High of 67 degrees. Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph Sunday night: Few clouds & chilly. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Outlook for Sept. 21-25

Outlook for Sept. 21-25

Saturday night: Cloudy & cool. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday (First day of Fall @ 8:44 AM): Some sun & clouds with a brisk feel. High 65 Winds: NE 10-15+ mph

Sunday night: Few clouds & chilly. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Sunny followed by afternoon clouds & cool. High 67 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds & chilly. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cool. High 66 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Cloudy with periods of showers late. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Cloudy and cool with some showers. High 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Periods of rain. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Dry Spell

September has been quite dry so far. This September has been exceptionally dry, with only 0.02 inches of rain so far, compared to the expected 2.17 inches for the month. By this time last September, we had received 5.11 inches of rain. Do you remember last summer was indeed very wet, with record-breaking precipitation in places like New Hampshire, Vermont, and Albany, New York?

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The last week of September is anticipated to usher in cooler temperatures and welcome showers. The last weekend of the month will see temperatures in the 70s.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: Summits will be shrouded in clouds at times. Expect highs in the lower 50s, except in the upper 40s for elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: Summits will be shrouded in clouds at times. Expect highs in the upper 50s, with east winds reaching up to 10 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

