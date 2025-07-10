Today’s Weather



Get ready for a lovely day with partial sunshine! Temperatures will rise to 85 degrees, but it may feel like 88 due to the humidity. A gentle southeast breeze of 5 to 10 mph will provide just the right amount of comfort. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, so don’t miss out!

🌤️ Manchester and Nashua Weekend Weather Outlook

Hot & Humid—Plan Smart for Outdoor Fun

☀️ Saturday 📈 High: 85° (feels like 92°) 🌙 Low: 67° (fog late, feels like 69°) 🌬️ Winds: SE 5–10 mph 🏖️ Best Bet: Early beach time before fog rolls in. 🥾 Hiking Note: Humidity will sap energy, even at lower elevations.

☀️ Sunday 📈 High: 88° (feels like 92°) 🌙 Low: 66° (feels like 68°) 🌬️ Winds: SSE 5–10 mph 💧 Hydration Alert: Dangerous heat index midday. ☀️ UV Index: Moderate to High — sunscreen is a must. 🌅 Sunset Views: Hazy glow possible through patchy clouds.

🧭 Outdoor Snapshot Beach Time👍 Morning Fog risk Saturday; sunshine stronger Sunday. Hiking😓 Challenging. Muggy conditions, slippery trails. Cookouts🍔 Manageable Have shade & cold drinks ready. Night Events 🌫️ Foggy feel. Humid evenings, limited breeze.