Weekend weather: Perfect fall weather, highs in the mid-70s

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Weekend Weather

This weekend’s spring feel is perfect for raking and enjoying the fall foliage!

Saturday: Sunny & warm. High 73 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Clear & not as chilly. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Lots of sunshine & warm. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Outlook for Oct. 19-23

Saturday: Sunny & warm. High 73 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Clear & not as chilly. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Lots of sunshine & warm. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Sunny and very warm. High 78 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear and mild. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Sunny & warm. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun & clouds but still warm. High 74 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Milder Temps

For the rest of October, temperatures are anticipated to be higher than normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend, temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-70s and remain in the 70s through next Wednesday.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: Sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: Expect a sunny day with areas of frost in the morning. Temperatures will reach highs in the upper 50s. Westerly winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page





