Weekend weather: Spectacular, spectacular; high Saturday of 79, late showers; Sunday high temp, 69

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Weekend Weather

The weekend looks perfect for apple picking!

On Saturday, expect a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds with a high of 79 and gentle winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph. In the evening, there may be some showers, but the skies will clear afterward. The low will be around 53 with light winds from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and a cool, breezy forecast. The high temperature will be around 69°F with brisk winds from the west-northwest at 10-20+ mph. Sunday night will be clear and cool with a low of 50°F and light winds from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph.

5-Day Forecast Sept. 7-11

Saturday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 79 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Periods of showers in the evening, then turning out clear late. Low 53 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool, & breezy. High 69 Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 50 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Breezy & nice with some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Monday night: Maily clear & cool. Low 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Comfortable sunshine & nice. High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Sunny & nice. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Beach Alert

The long-period swell is expected to intensify through Saturday due to a storm brewing east of the Gulf of Maine. This significant surf could result in a moderate to high risk of rip currents locally.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Get ready for fantastic weather next week with dry conditions and above-normal temperatures, reaching up to 80 degrees. Next weekend highs in the 80s.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The weather will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Expect south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Expect south winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.









