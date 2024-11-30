Weekend weather: Sunday high of only 37, feels like 29, partly sunny and windy

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Weekend Weather

Saturday: Expect sunny skies with a brisk breeze. The high will be 39 degrees, feeling more like 32, with west winds at 10-15 mph, possibly stronger at times.

Saturday night: Anticipate a few clouds and a very cold night, possibly with a brief flurry. The low will be around 23, with light and variable winds.

Sunday, December 1st: It will be a cold day with a mix of sun and clouds. The high is forecasted at 37 degrees, but it will feel like 29, with west winds blowing at 10-15 mph.

Sunday night: The sky will be mainly clear and the temperatures very cold, with lows around 20 and light, variable winds.

5-Day Outlook

Thanksgiving Snowfall Totals

Belknap County

Meredith 10″

Carroll County

Freedom 10.5″

Albany 8.5″

Center Sandwich 8.3″

Madison 7.5″

Cheshire County

Marlow 6″

Westmoreland 4.5″

Spofford 3″

Coos County

Whitefield 5.6″

Grafton County

Bristol 11″

Lyme 6″

Piermont 4″

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough 2.3″

Merrimack County

Bradford 6.5″

Northfield 6.1″

Salisbury 4.8″

Henniker 3″

Canterbury .5″

Dunbarton Trace

Concord Trace

Sullivan County

Lempster 8″

Newport 6.5″

Lebanon 5.2″

Unity 4″

Claremont 3″

Ski Areas

Bretton Woods 6-10″

Cannon Mountain 6″

Mount Washington 15″

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of meteorological winter, starting on Sunday, will be cold with highs in the 30s.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: In the morning, summits will be obscured. Expect highs in the lower 20s, with west winds blowing at 20 to 30 mph and gusts reaching up to 60 mph. Wind chill values may drop as low as 17 degrees below zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: In the morning, summits will be obscured. Expect highs in the upper 20s with west winds blowing at 10 to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

