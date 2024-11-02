Weekend Weather: Sunny and cool, highs in the mid-50s

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Follow our YouTube channel here.

Weekend Weather

Enjoy a weekend of sunshine paired with temperatures cooler than usual!

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a cool high of 53 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: The skies will be clear and the temperatures cold, with a low of 31 degrees. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday: Anticipate mostly sunny weather, remaining cool with a high of around 52 degrees. Winds will continue from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: It will be partly cloudy with a low of 33 degrees. Winds will remain light and variable.

Outlook for Nov. 2-Nov. 6

Saturday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly sunny & cool. High Near 52 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Showery periods. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Election Day: Some sun with afternoon clouds & milder; there are no significant weather obstacles if you plan to go out and vote. High Near 70 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine, breezy and very warm. High 76 Winds: W 15-20 mph Wednesday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Turn Back the Hands of Time

Daylight Saving Time concludes at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, reverting us to Standard Time. Before you retire for the night on Saturday, make sure to adjust your clocks one hour backward!

Halloween Forecast

The forecast for Halloween is eerily perfect: Expect an unusually warm evening for Trick-or-Treating! The last day of October will be sunny with a high temperature of 80 breaking the record of 75 set in 1999. As the night falls and Trick-or-Treaters roam, the temperatures will hover in the comfortable upper 60s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The dry period is expected to persist until mid-month. The next opportunity for considerable rainfall is forecasted for November 17th to 19th.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: In the morning, summits will be obscured, leading to mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will reach the lower 30s but expect mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will blow at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values may drop as low as 3 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: In the morning, summits will be obscured, leading to mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the mid-30s. Expect northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page





