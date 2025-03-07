Weekend weather: Sunny, windy Friday and Saturday, flurries possible Sunday night

Today’s Weather

Brace yourself for a blustery day ahead! Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature of 39 degrees, though it will feel more like 27. Winds are gusting from the WNW at 25-35 mph, and we could see gusts surpassing 40 mph. Dress warmly and be prepared for the wind!

Weekend Weather

**Turn your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night!** This weekend will be chilly with variable skies and gusty winds.

**Saturday: ** Highs in the upper 30s, feeling like around 30 degrees.

**Sunday: ** Highs around 42 degrees, feeling like 34 degrees. If you’re going to ski country, expect snow showers both days with highs in the 20s and feel-like temperatures in the teens.

As the weekend progresses, warmer air from the south will push northward over the Central states at first and then on to the Northeast by next week. A significant warm-up is expected starting Tuesday through the weekend with highs in the 50s.

5-Day Outlook

Friday: Very windy with some sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 25-35+ (gusts over 40 mph possible)

Friday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 28 (feel like 18) Winds: W 10-20 mph

Saturday: Gusty winds with some afternoon sun & clouds. High 38 (feel like 30) Winds: WNW 15-25+ (gusts over 40 mph possible)

Saturday night (Put clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed.): Partly cloudy & cold. Low 23 (feel like 12) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Sunday: Some sun & clouds with a cold wind. High 42 (feel like 34) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Sunday night: A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22 (feel like 17) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Monday: A few flurries or snow showers possible during the morning with some afternoon sunshine. High 44 (feel like 38) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Monday night: Some clouds. Low 26 (feel like 23) Winds: W 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Some sun, breezy, & spring like. High 58 (feel like 55) Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Starting next Tuesday through the weekend for the second week of March a spring feel with temperatures in the 50s! (Saturday night put clocks ahead 1 hour!)

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire Friday: Summits will be obscured with a chance of snow showers. Expect highs around 15 degrees, except around 9 degrees above at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds will range from 50 to 60 mph, except northwest 60 80 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. There is a 40 percent chance of snow with wind chill values as low as 39 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Friday: Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs 12 to 22 degrees. West winds to 45 mph with gusts up to 100 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind values as low as 23 below zero.