Weekend weather: There’s a warm-up brewing, hitting 41 by Sunday

Today’s weather

We’ve got a mix of sun and clouds today, and it’s a bit windy out there. But good news—a warmup is just around the corner! Expect a high of 31 degrees, though it might feel more like 18 with the winds coming from the northwest at 15-25+ mph. Enjoy the windy day!

5-Day Outlook

Today: Windy with some sun & clouds; a warmup is on the way. High 31 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Tonight: Clear, very cold, & breezy. Low 13 (feel like -1) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Saturday: Sun and some clouds with temperatures getting back to normal. High 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Some sun & clouds with temperatures getting above normal. High 41(feel like 36) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy with some spot afternoon showers of rain or snow. High 42 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low 29 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 46 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Weekend Headlines

Some sunshine a less stormy weather pattern, and retreat of Arctic air will contribute to milder conditions this weekend. Saturday temperatures getting back to normal with highs in the upper 30s with some melting. Sunday the melting continues with highs in the lower 40s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first day of Meteorological Spring, Saturday, March 1st will arrive like a lion, featuring a high of 32 degrees and snowfall expected in afternoon.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured with a chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs will be around 8 above. Northwest winds will be 20 to 30, except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance snow is 30 percent. Wind chill values as low 28 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs 6 to 16 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.