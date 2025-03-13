Weekend weather: Warmer temps, rain Sunday

Friday’s Weather

Looks like you’re in for a pleasant day with mild temperatures and light, variable winds! If you have any outdoor plans, it seems like a good day to enjoy some sunshine.

Weekend Weather

Temperatures very mild with rain holding off until Sunday night. High pressure will keep New Hampshire dry through the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will be on an upward trend rising well above normal Saturday and Sunday. A frontal system will cross late in the weekend bringing widespread rain and an elevated risk for ice jam flooding on our rivers.

5-Day Outlook

Friday: Some sun & milder. High 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with fog late. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Morning fog with some afternoon sun and mild. High 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Becoming cloudy & mild. Low 50 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy, windy, and warm. High 68 Winds: SSW 15-25+ (gusts over 40 mph)

Sunday night: Periods of rain (.50″), windy, and mild. Low 55 Winds: SSW 15-25 mph

St. Patrick’s Day: Cooler with periods of rain (.25″); breezy during the afternoon. High 58 Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Monday night: Partial clearing late and colder. Low 33 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. High 59 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 35 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Thursday for Astronomical Spring some sun & windy with highs in the middle 60s with some areas hitting 70 degreesNext Thursday for Astronomical Spring some sun & windy with highs in the middle 60s with some areas hitting 70 degrees.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.