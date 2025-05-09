Weekend Weather: Wet and cool start but things will look up in time for Mother’s Day

Today’s Weather



Expect a cloudy and cooler day ahead, with showers giving way to steady rain, accumulating up to 0.50 inches. Be mindful of the risk of localized flooding in some areas. The high temperature will reach a chilly 51°, accompanied by winds from the east-northeast at 10-15 mph. Stay prepared and take necessary precautions!

Mother’s Day weekend breakdown

Looks like a wet and cool start to the weekend, but things improve by Sunday! Today and tonight bring steady rain with heavy downpours, so flooding could be a concern—definitely a day to stay indoors if possible. Saturday starts rainy but dries out later, with breezy and cooler conditions. Mother’s Day, however, is shaping up beautifully sunny and mild with a refreshing breeze! A great day to celebrate and spend time outside with your mom. Do you have any Mother’s Day plans in the works?