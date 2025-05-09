Weekend Weather: Wet and cool start but things will look up in time for Mother’s Day

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Expect a cloudy and cooler day ahead, with showers giving way to steady rain, accumulating up to 0.50 inches. Be mindful of the risk of localized flooding in some areas. The high temperature will reach a chilly 51°, accompanied by winds from the east-northeast at 10-15 mph. Stay prepared and take necessary precautions!
Mother’s Day weekend breakdown
Looks like a wet and cool start to the weekend, but things improve by Sunday! Today and tonight bring steady rain with heavy downpours, so flooding could be a concern—definitely a day to stay indoors if possible. Saturday starts rainy but dries out later, with breezy and cooler conditions. Mother’s Day, however, is shaping up beautifully sunny and mild with a refreshing breeze! A great day to celebrate and spend time outside with your mom. Do you have any Mother’s Day plans in the works?
5-Day Outlook
Today: Cloudy and cooler with showers to a steady rain (.50″) risk of localized flooding. High 51 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Chilly rain (1″+), heavy at times; watch for flooding. Low 47 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Rain expected in the morning (0.40″); otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy with possible ponding on roadways. High 62 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 48 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Mother’s Day: Sunny, breezy, and a pleasant Mother’s Day. High 70 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 41 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of sun and nice. High 77 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny with a summer-like feel. High 84 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & mild. Low 58 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire Friday: Summits obscured. Rain. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Friday: Summits obscured. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.