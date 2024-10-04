Weekend weather: Perfect for leaf peeping and apple picking, Saturday high 74; Sunday, 68

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Weekend weather

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. High of 74, with winds from the NNW at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly with a low of 44 degrees. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions. The high will be around 68 degrees with light and variable winds.

Sunday night, we will see increasing cloudiness and late showers. Expect a low of 50 degrees with light and variable winds.

Outlook for Oct. 5-9

Saturday: Some clouds & sun. High 74 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear & chilly. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Clouding up with showers late. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy with showers. High 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Partial clearing & chilly. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 65 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun & chilly. High 59 Winds: WMW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low around 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

October Outlook

Next week, an October chill is expected to bring temperatures below the seasonal norm. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s with lows around 40 degrees.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching



The forecast for Columbus Day, October 14, predicts sunshine giving way to clouds with temperatures around 60.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: Summits will be obscured. Morning showers are likely. Expect highs around 50 degrees, dropping to the lower 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. There is a 70 percent chance of rain. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by summits appearing intermittently through the clouds. Showers are likely in the morning with temperatures reaching the mid-50s. Expect northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page





