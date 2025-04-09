Weekly Entertainment Report April 10-13: Where to find lively arts, music, and shows

As always, this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)



Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, APRIL 10th

Eddit Sands performs April 10 at Fratello’s.

Eddie Sands / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Liz Ridgely / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Lewis Goodwin / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jamie Hughes / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Malcolm Salls / Common Man (Windham) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

Jennifer Mitchell / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Lisa & Nate / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 11th

Overserved Again plays April 11 at Peddler’s Daughter.

Joe Winslow / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Casey Roop / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Garrett Smith / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Taylor / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Jonny Friday / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Neon Wave / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Radio Daze / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

DJ Mike Benoit / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Leon Trout / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Overserved Again / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 12th

Jack Ancora performs April 12 at San Francisco Kitchen

Ernesto Burden / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

RJ Gravel / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Joe Winslow / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Kyle McGuinness / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Jack Ancora / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Brian Gray / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Workin’ Stiffs / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

GINA FRITZ, Anaria, Proelium, Arcantica / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Outside Help / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Best Not Broken / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 13th

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Chuck Alaimo Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, APRIL 10th

DALLAS BRASS / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Blending classical, jazz, Broadway, and patriotic favorites, Dallas Brass will take you on a musical journey through American history, from the time of George Washington to today. Since its founding in 1983 by Michael Levine, the Dallas Brass has become one of America’s foremost musical ensembles. The group has established a unique blend of traditional brass instruments with a full complement of drums and percussion, which creates a performing entity of extraordinary range and musical challenges. The Dallas Brass repertoire includes classical masterpieces, Dixieland, swing, Broadway, Hollywood and patriotic music. According to Mr. Levine, “a Dallas Brass concert is intended for the entire family. Our ideal audience has a range in ages from 5 to 95. Our goal is to entertain and enrich by playing great music, while showing our audience how much we enjoy what we do.” This special performance will also feature talented student musicians from Pinkerton Academy and local middle schools, creating a one-of-a-kind collaboration between world-class professionals and the next generation of artists. For tickets: https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com

NELS CLINE – CONSENTRIK QUARTET / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

To be sure, the guitarist and composer Nels Cline has range. Think of how he elevates the songs of Jeff Tweedy as a member of Wilco, or the diverse musical terrain he’s traversed on his albums for Blue Note Records over the past decade — from the gorgeous, sweeping mood music of Lovers to the wide-open sonic audacity of Share the Wealth, the latter featuring his longtime group the Nels Cline Singers.

Now comes Consentrik Quartet, the eponymous debut showcasing a newer band comprising tenor and soprano saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock, bassist Chris Lightcap, and drummer Tom Rainey. By turns swinging, grooving, bracing, mesmeric and quietly stunning, Consentrik Quartet spotlights the ensemble’s profound chemistry as well as Cline’s versatility as both a player and a writer in a focused context where his gifts can be appreciated with absolute clarity. For tickets: www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

AN EVENING WITH THE JON POUSETTE-DART DUO / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm DIRECT/x

Back by popular demand! Jon Pousette-Dart is best known as an American Classic and Folk Rock songwriter, musician, and performing artist. Growing up in Suffern, NY with a household of artists, including his father, grandfather, and sister, he separated himself by picking up a guitar at the age of 10 and mapping out a life in music before he ever attended a little league game. Since then it’s been a long and well-traveled road in the world of music. For tickets: www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, APRIL 11th



JAMANTICS REUNION / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/xJamantics is a multi-award winning New Hampshire based band that infuses each of their songs with elements of rock, funk, reggae, pop, and jam. Jamantics was founded in 2009 by Masceo Williams (drums/vocals), Freeland Hubbard (guitar/vocals), Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki (fiddle/vocals), Eric Reingold (bass/vocals) and Lucas Gallo (guitar/vocals) and quickly became a staple in the New England music scene. Jamantics is known just as much for their exciting and entertaining live show as their musicianship. After Masceo’s departure from the band in 2024, Jamantics added the talented Curtis Marden behind the drum set to keep the grooves moving and the jams freshy. Jamantics reunites yearly for their JamAnnual GetDown in their hometown of Concord, NH. For tickets: www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

LADIES OF BOSTON COMEDY / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xAn evening of wit & laughter that only the Ladies of Boston Comedy can serve! Come see incredible stand-up comedy at Manchester’s first Comedy stage, The REX….Night features Top Boston Comedy stars: Jody Sloane, Amy Tee, Stacy Kendro and Host Annie Powell. For tickets: www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ALMOST QUEEN / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/xThey don’t just pay tribute to the legendary band, Almost Queen transports you back in time to experience the magic and essence of Queen themselves. This deliberate four piece band is “guaranteed to blow your mind” with iconic four-part harmonies and expertly executed musical interludes. Almost Queen’s impressive tribute to Queen is nothing short of breathtaking. The band’s authenticity shines through in their impeccable attention to detail and genuine costumes, while their live energy and precision will leave music fans of all ages with an unforgettable concert experience. For tickets: www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

PAULA POUNDSTONE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Iconic comedian Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. She regularly plays theaters across the country, hosts a weekly comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, and is a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me. For tickets: www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

BEATS and BRIDGES – NH HIP HOP CONNECTION / Terminus Underground (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Creating bridges between the hip hop communities of Nashua and Lowell, Beats and Bridges brings the best underground hip hop and rap artists from Nashua, NH to Koto Underground in Lowell, MA. On Friday, April 11, 2025, the event will offer a night of innovative beats, fierce lyricism, and community celebration with 6 Minds Combined, Cody Pope & Byron G., Mr. Goodbarz and Goldie Gawdess, and DJ Nitro Nick spinning. On the same night, the Thirsty First in Lowell will host their own hip hop celebration, providing two unique experiences in one vibrant city. For tickets: www.newhampshireunderground.org ($10 cover at the door)

SATURDAY, APRIL 12th

TONIGHT’S THE NIGHT – THE MUSIC & STORIES OF ROD!!/ Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Music and Stories of ROD!! – The Spectacular Rod Stewart Tribute Experience. Singer Rob Caudill along with legendary drummer Carmine Appice, and Rod Stewart’s former sax player Katja Rieckermann, lead an incredibly talented live tribute band that accurately recreates the sound, excitement, and fun of a Rod Stewart Concert! Carmine Appice, originally drummer of the Iconic Heavy Metal rock group Vanilla Fudge, was later a close collaborator with Rod Stewart writing, recording and thrilling millions of fans all over the globe for over seven years. For tickets: www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

WISE GUYS OF COMEDY / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Don’t miss a hilarious night full of laughter with the Wise Guys of Comedy, featuring Ace Aceto, Frank Santorelli, and Brad Mastrangelo. The performance will open with and be hosted by Rhode Island’s own Ace Aceto, the comedy veteran whose spot-on voices and charismatic and friendly stage presence has made him a favorite comedian throughout the Northeast. Frank Santorelli, the Italian-American who is best known for playing the recurring role of “Georgie the Bartender” in The Sopranos, will be performing second. As a comedian, he has been a headliner at some of the world’s most famous comedy clubs. Finally, the show will close out with Brad Mastrangelo, whose street smart rapid fire brand of comedy has been making people laugh all around the globe. For tickets: www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

THE DAVE MATTHEWS TRIBUTE BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Their name says it all: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band. For nearly 20 years, the band has been performing sold out shows around the world; playing over 1,500 dates in 46 states and 8 countries. Many go to their live shows with reservations, high expectations, and the burning question, “Do these guys sound like the real Dave Matthews Band?” Almost always the answer is, “Yes!” Since 2004, The DMTB is the only nationally touring tribute to the Dave Matthews Band. This 5-piece ensemble strives to pay homage to their famous counterparts by matching the excitement, energy, intensity and intimacy of a DMB live show. For tickets: www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

THE SENIE HUNT PROJECT / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Senie Hunt Project is a blues rock band that was a long time coming. Influenced from the classic blues rock power houses of Stevie Ray Vaughn and Jimi Hendrix, to the southern rock and soul of The Allman brothers. The band boogies, shakes, rattles, rolls, and cry’s out in a moody tale of the blues genre. With a mix of originals and classic covers, the bands style and genre bending bring a unique twist to blues and rock n’ roll. The Senie Hunt Project is based out of Nashville and New Hampshire and is sure to bring a unique twist with every performance! For tickets: www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

THE ARTIMUS PYLE BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

With Special Guest Six Gun Sally. Artimus Pyle Band is Artimus Pyle, the last surviving member and drummer of the classic Lynyrd Skynyrd lineup & 2006 Rock & Roll HOF inductee with Lynyrd Skynyrd. Artimus Pyle Band’s new album, Anthems includes classic Lynyrd Skynyrd songs featuring special guest singers. For tickets: www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

SUNDAY, APRIL 13th

THE RECORD COMPANY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

When The Record Company pick up their instruments, the members—Chris Vos [guitar, lead vocals, harmonica], Alex Stiff [bass, backing vocals], and Marc Cazorla [drums, backing vocals]—participate in a musical back-and-forth akin to a formative and supportive conversation among siblings. The nuances of their personalities seep through loose, bluesy guitar leads, airtight drum grooves, thick bass, and vividly evocative lyrics. With such fluidity, the musicians respond to one another so instinctually you’d swear they were telepathically linked. However, there’s no such superpower necessary when you’ve got the closest thing to a brotherhood that three musicians unrelated by blood can share. For tickets: www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

MEMORIAL CONCERT FOR BROOKS YOUNG / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 4:00pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for a Memorial Concert for Brooks Young starring Brooks Young Band, featuring Charlie Farren, with Special Guests Hank Osborne, Dakota Smart, Mikey G, Valerie Baretto and more at the BNH Stage on April 13th at 4pm. This is an evening of music to honor this friend and staple of the New Hampshire music scene. For tickets: www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

COMING SOON:

JACK OF DIAMONDS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / April 25 – 27 – DIRECT/x

A comedy by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes / Jack is a former jeweler who made his living buying and selling diamonds via late-night TV ads. He lives in a rather luxurious, privately-owned retirement home along with his fellow residents: the visually challenged techno-wizard Rose, the artistically gifted but forgetful Flora, and the narcoleptic beauty Blanche. Unbeknownst to the four of them, however, the man to whom they’ve entrusted their life savings – a smooth-talking financial advisor named Barney Effward – has been arrested for bilking his clients out of their savings through a Ponzi scheme. Faced with financial ruin, the four suddenly find themselves confronting the author of their miserable fate when Effward is unexpectedly delivered among them – along with several million dollars in diamonds. Pandemonium ensues as the four retirees try to find a way to exact their revenge, recoup their losses, and keep the authorities from discovering their plans. For tickets: www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / April 18 – May 11 – DIRECT/x

The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. A timeless work, this rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. For tickets: www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

