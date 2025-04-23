Weekly Entertainment Report April 24-27: Where to find lively arts, music, and shows

As always, this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, APRIL 24th

Liz Ridgely plays April 24 at Fratello’s.

Lewis Goodwin / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Liz Ridgely / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jamie Hughes / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Doug Mitchell Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

John Chouinard / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 25th

Sweet & Co. performs Aug. 25 at Peddler’s Daughter in Nashua.

Bella Perrotta / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Brian Gray / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Jessica Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Mikey G / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Frontwoods / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Liam Spain / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Requiem for the Apocalypse / Terminus Underground (Nashua) / 7pm – TICKETS

Jordan Holmes / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Lisa Marie / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Sam Drouin, Time Eater, Fun City Fan Club / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Sweet & Co. / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 26th

Ian Archibold performs April 26 at Backyard Brewery.

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Ian Galipeau / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Dave Zangri / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dalton Sayball / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Justin Bethune / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Dan Fallon / San Franciso Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Chris Torrey / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Bella Perrotta / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Conniption Fits / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Boom Lava / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Glad Valley / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Code Switch / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 27th

Lilly Innella will string you along in style April 27 at Copper Door in Salem.

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Chuck and John / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Sol y Canto / Andres Institute of Art (Brookline) / 6pm – TICKETS

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

JACK OF DIAMONDS / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / April 25 – 27 – A comedy by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes / Jack is a former jeweler who made his living buying and selling diamonds via late-night TV ads. He lives in a rather luxurious, privately-owned retirement home along with his fellow residents: the visually challenged techno-wizard Rose, the artistically gifted but forgetful Flora, and the narcoleptic beauty Blanche. Unbeknownst to the four of them, however, the man to whom they've entrusted their life savings – a smooth-talking financial advisor named Barney Effward – has been arrested for bilking his clients out of their savings through a Ponzi scheme. Faced with financial ruin, the four suddenly find themselves confronting the author of their miserable fate when Effward is unexpectedly delivered among them – along with several million dollars in diamonds. Pandemonium ensues as the four retirees try to find a way to exact their revenge, recoup their losses, and keep the authorities from discovering their plans.

MATT FRASER – AMERICA'S TOP PSYCHIC MEDIUM / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – Matt Fraser is America's Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series on E! Entertainment. His sold-out live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope & laughter to a global audience of fans and followers from all around the world.​ From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.

BEARLY DEPARTED / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8:00pm – Not just another Grateful Dead cover band. A cosmic exploration of the Grateful Dead catalog! Bearly Dead, Boston-based quintet, performs a concert-style show that celebrates the journey of the Grateful Dead from their earliest records until their final tours. The band delivers a full-spectrum concert experience filled with danceable energy and world-class musicianship. Each and every Grateful Dead member is honored through a collection of classics, b-sides, deep cuts, and exploratory jams. Holding true to the spirit of the music, Bearly Dead frequently adds to their 250+ song catalog and continues to showcase authentic, spontaneous improvisation – live and in-person – making each show a wildly unique Grateful Dead experience you do not want to miss!

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through May 11 – The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. A timeless work, this rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ's life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire.

L.A. GUNS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – The "classic lineup" of Guns, former Girl singer Phil Lewis, drummer Steve Riley, guitar player Mick Cripps and bassist Kelly Nickels have sold 6 1/2 million records, including 1988's L.A. Guns and 1990's Cocked and Loaded, both of which were certified Gold. Cocked and Loaded contained the hit single "Ballad of Jayne" that went to #33 on Billboard's Hot 100 and #25 on the Mainstream Rock charts. From the mid-90's to the mid 2000's, after changing lineups twice, L.A. Guns continued to tour and release new music.

DUELING PIANOS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – What are dueling pianos? Dueling piano shows are request-oriented, interactive sing-a-long shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs. For this show you can request as many love songs as you want. Two grand pianos are center-stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists that seem to know every song ever written.

SATURDAY, APRIL 26th

SAFE HAVEN BALLET – ALADDIN / Capitol Center (Concord) / 4:30pm – DIRECT/x

Safe Haven Ballet, New England's Premiere Ballet Company, brings you and your family into a world of movement and magic with ALADDIN. Gather the family to be reintroduced to all your old friends, Aladdin, Jasmine, the Genie, and so many more. If you are new to ballet or a ballet enthusiast; Safe Haven's team of talented dancers combined with dynamic choreography and straight forward story telling makes this a fun and exciting show for everyone. Just imagine racing through the cave of wonders while the jeweled walls come alive with dancers! There will even be a chance to meet Aladdin and Jasmine after the show. Get your seats now so you don't miss out on this magic carpet ride. ALADDIN is the show to see this spring.

SKYNYRD’S HATCHET / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Skynyrd's Hatchet combines the music of two of Southern Rock's greatest bands to provide a high-energy guitar-driven experience that harkens back to the great old days of 70s rock. With a focus on musically accurate performances – both instrumentally and vocally – the band's repertoire features all of the best hits as well as a few deep-cut fan favorites from two great arena rock legends. From the opening riffs of "Gimme Three Steps" to the dueling guitars of "Flirtin' With Disaster" and the crescendo that is "Freebird", Skynyrd's Hatchet provides audiences with a high-energy performance that harkens back to the early days of arena rock.

SUNDAY, APRIL 27th

JOHN OATES / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

An Evening of Songs and Stories. John Oates is cofounder of the iconic music creators Hall & Oates, as well as an accomplished solo artist. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The American Songwriters Hall of Fame, recipient of the prestigious BMI Icon Award as well as numerous American Music, MTV awards, and multiple Grammy nominations.

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!