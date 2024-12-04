Weekly Entertainment Report Dec. 5-8: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5th
- Dave Clark / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Stephen Decuire / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Andrea Paquin / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Casey Roop / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 6pm
- Dan Fallon / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm
- Justin Jordan / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
- Outliers Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6th
- Rebecca Turmel / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Clint Lapointe / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Ralph Allen / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- John Chouinard / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Tyler Levs / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Garrett Smith / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Regular Gents / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Peter Pappas / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm
- D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Swipe Right / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- The Nate Ramos Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7th
- Jesse Coffey / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Sam Vlasich / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Andrea Paquin / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Clint Lapointe / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Kat Ivy / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dave Clark / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Justin Cohn / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Peter Pappas / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Small Town Stranded / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Wooden Soul / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- Promise Game, Last Show, Girlspit, The Doldrums / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
- Radio Daze / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- Slim Volume / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- The Mockingbirds / The Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
- River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 10:30pm
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8th
- Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5th
SYMPHONY NH – HOLIDAY BRASS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Enjoy the sounds of the season with Symphony New Hampshire. Guest Conductor David Upham joins the SNH Brass Ensemble for a performance of the glorious sounds of the holidays. Immerse yourself in the spirit of the season as our talented ensemble fills your hearts with the wonderful melodies and joyous tunes that define this magical time of year. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6th
SH-BOOM: A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE! / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / December 6-8 – DIRECT/x
It’s 1965. A few years ago, Denny and the gang achieved overnight fame when they won the WOPR Radio “Dream of a Lifetime Talent Search” as “Denny and the Dreamers.” After a few years of touring and having a taste of the big time, the fledgling group broke up over slights and grievances, mostly petty and non-existent. In this holiday sequel, the gang gets back together to perform again as a group for the Christmas Bazaar at Wally’s church. Denny and Eugene won’t speak to each other, Duke and Lois are in the middle of an un-acknowledged marital spat, and Wally is left to broker the peace for Christmas. Filled with great 60s doo-wop and motown hits and holiday classics. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Grand Funk laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies. The fact that Grand Funk’s legacy still reigns over the Classic Rock landscape 55 years after its 1969 birth in Flint, Michigan is a testament to the group’s influence and staying power. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
FNC: LENNY RIGHT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Legendary Boston Comedian Lenny Clarke is back on the road with his “No holds barred” stand up comedy tour! Lenny was featured in the Dennis Leary FX show RESCUE ME and has also been in some great comedy movies; There’s Something about Mary, Fever Pitch, Stuck on You and Me, Myself and Irene to name just a few! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
GARY HOEY – HO! HO! HOEY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Arguably one of the most popular New England holiday shows, this one will rock your jingle bells! Listen to the classic holiday songs we all know (and then some) with a rockin’ twist. This is going to be a blast and should really help you start the holiday season off right! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SEAN HEELY’S CELTIC CHRISTMAS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Kilts and tartan abound as US National Scottish Fiddle Champion Seán Heely and a cast of nationally-acclaimed Celtic performers take you on a magical winter tour through the Scottish Highlands and across the rugged Irish coast. The fiddle and bagpipes will sweep you away to Christmastime and Winter Solstice celebrations that are sure to lift your holiday spirits and warm your heart. The festive journey follows ancient Gaelic carols and songs, tucked in perfectly with lively Irish tunes and familiar Christmas melodies with a Celtic twist. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
A CHRISTMAS CAROL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through December 29 – DIRECT/x
Come celebrate the holiday season as the Palace Theatre tradition continues with Charles Dickens’ classic story of Scrooge and Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol. Known for his penny-pinching ways, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts on a snowy Christmas Eve. These ghostly visits reveal Scrooge’s past, present and future, filling him with newfound hope and joy in the Christmas season! With lively song and dance, special effects, professional actors and a live orchestra, this heartwarming tale will create family memories you will cherish forever. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7th
THE SCOTT SPRADLING BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
The Scott Spradling Band plays the hits of the golden era of Swing music, Big Band and the music of the first decade of Rock and Roll. Rock around the Christmas Tree and get into the Holiday Spirit with a Full Big Band. Classic Christmas songs, new classics covered with live horn section, and guest vocalists. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
TOP OF THE WORLD / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Top Of The World, The World’s Premiere Tribute to The Carpenters, is performing a Holiday show! Fronted by singer Debbie Taylor, her Karen Carpenter vocal resemblance is absolutely astonishing. She is backed by a seven piece band consisting of top-notch, professional industry musicians who have had amazing careers in their own right. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
CARBON LEAF / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Carbon Leaf’s fifteenth studio album, Time is the Playground is both a call to action and an embrace of the moment. Marrying nostalgic storytelling to nuanced, folk-infused indie rock, the Richmond, Virginia band embroiders heartfelt melody and harmony with acoustic and electric instrumentation to create a 12-song rumination on time, love and personal growth that’s equal parts urgent epiphany and contented exhalation. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
ROOMFUL OF BLUES / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Even though Roomful of Blues’ lineup has changed over the years, the band has always been one of the tightest, most joyful blues ensembles in the world. Currently an eight piece unit led by guitarist Chris Vachon, the band has never sounded fresher or stronger. Singer DD Bastos brings her sweet and soulful vocals and adds another bright new dimension to the jazzy, jump-blues musical roots. Their winning combination of jump, swing, blues, R&B and soul remains their calling card, as does their ability to fill the dance floor.. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
GARY GULMAN / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor. Gulman has made four masterful TV specials including his most recent universally acclaimed stand-up special for HBO, “The Great Depresh”, a tour de force look at mental illness, which is equal parts hilarious and inspiring. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8th
NEFESH MOUNTAIN – THE LOVE & LIGHT TOUR / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x
The New York based Progressive Americana group Nefesh Mountain Band has been hailed as one of the formative boundary-pushing ensembles in roots music. The band’s creators and dynamic husband and wife team of Eric Lindberg and Doni Zasloff have created a world and sound all their own; blurring the lines between Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Jazz and Blues with a masterful hand as songwriters, instrumentalists and composers alike. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
HOLIDAY POPS – BRASS & STRINGS / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 4pm – DIRECT/x
LeBelle’s Annual Holiday Pops Concert featuring a brass quintet and string quartet, performed by a select group of talented members from the NH Philharmonic Orchestra. You’ll hear beautiful renditions of classical melodies & popular holiday hits that are sure to put you in that festive mood. All ages are welcome to attend! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
HOLIDAY DINNER/SHOW with NSQUARED DANCE / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 6pm – DIRECT/x
Embrace the holiday spirit with the beauty of dance and a delicious holiday dinner. Experience a gorgeous holiday dance performance by NSquared Dance, a professional New Hampshire contemporary dance company created with the purpose of energizing audiences through movement. You will first enjoy a Christmas-inspired three course dinner menu, followed by the performance. www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
UPCOMING EVENTS:
A CHRISTMAS STORY – THE MUSICAL / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / December 13-15 – DIRECT/x
This musical, which received rave reviews on its Broadway run, is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas. Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. All the iconic scenes from the movie are here: Ralphie’s friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; Christmas dinner; and many others. The delightfully versatile score ranges from gentle ballads to show-stopping full-ensemble numbers. A Christmas Story, The Musical will bring an exciting new dimension to those who have seen the movie and will certainly stand on its own for those who haven’t.. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
