Weekly Entertainment Report Dec. 5-8: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5th

Stephen Decuire will entertain you Dec. 5 at Fratello’s.

Dave Clark / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Stephen Decuire / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Casey Roop / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 6pm

Dan Fallon / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Justin Jordan / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Outliers Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Rebecca Turmel / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6th

Rebecca Turmel is on tap at Pizza Man on Dec. 6.

Rebecca Turmel / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Garrett Smith / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Regular Gents / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chad Lamarsh / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Peter Pappas / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Swipe Right / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

The Nate Ramos Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7th

Wooden Soul will be playing Dec. 7 at Casey Magee’s.

Jesse Coffey / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Sam Vlasich / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Kat Ivy / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Clark / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Peter Pappas / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Wooden Soul / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Promise Game, Last Show, Girlspit, The Doldrums / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Radio Daze / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Slim Volume / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

The Mockingbirds / The Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 10:30pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8th

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5th

SYMPHONY NH – HOLIDAY BRASS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Enjoy the sounds of the season with Symphony New Hampshire. Guest Conductor David Upham joins the SNH Brass Ensemble for a performance of the glorious sounds of the holidays. Immerse yourself in the spirit of the season as our talented ensemble fills your hearts with the wonderful melodies and joyous tunes that define this magical time of year. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6th

SH-BOOM: A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE! / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / December 6-8 – DIRECT/x

It’s 1965. A few years ago, Denny and the gang achieved overnight fame when they won the WOPR Radio “Dream of a Lifetime Talent Search” as “Denny and the Dreamers.” After a few years of touring and having a taste of the big time, the fledgling group broke up over slights and grievances, mostly petty and non-existent. In this holiday sequel, the gang gets back together to perform again as a group for the Christmas Bazaar at Wally’s church. Denny and Eugene won’t speak to each other, Duke and Lois are in the middle of an un-acknowledged marital spat, and Wally is left to broker the peace for Christmas. Filled with great 60s doo-wop and motown hits and holiday classics. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Grand Funk laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies. The fact that Grand Funk’s legacy still reigns over the Classic Rock landscape 55 years after its 1969 birth in Flint, Michigan is a testament to the group’s influence and staying power. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

FNC: LENNY RIGHT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Legendary Boston Comedian Lenny Clarke is back on the road with his “No holds barred” stand up comedy tour! Lenny was featured in the Dennis Leary FX show RESCUE ME and has also been in some great comedy movies; There’s Something about Mary, Fever Pitch, Stuck on You and Me, Myself and Irene to name just a few! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

GARY HOEY – HO! HO! HOEY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Arguably one of the most popular New England holiday shows, this one will rock your jingle bells! Listen to the classic holiday songs we all know (and then some) with a rockin’ twist. This is going to be a blast and should really help you start the holiday season off right! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SEAN HEELY’S CELTIC CHRISTMAS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Kilts and tartan abound as US National Scottish Fiddle Champion Seán Heely and a cast of nationally-acclaimed Celtic performers take you on a magical winter tour through the Scottish Highlands and across the rugged Irish coast. The fiddle and bagpipes will sweep you away to Christmastime and Winter Solstice celebrations that are sure to lift your holiday spirits and warm your heart. The festive journey follows ancient Gaelic carols and songs, tucked in perfectly with lively Irish tunes and familiar Christmas melodies with a Celtic twist. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

A CHRISTMAS CAROL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through December 29 – DIRECT/x

Come celebrate the holiday season as the Palace Theatre tradition continues with Charles Dickens’ classic story of Scrooge and Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol. Known for his penny-pinching ways, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts on a snowy Christmas Eve. These ghostly visits reveal Scrooge’s past, present and future, filling him with newfound hope and joy in the Christmas season! With lively song and dance, special effects, professional actors and a live orchestra, this heartwarming tale will create family memories you will cherish forever. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7th

THE SCOTT SPRADLING BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Scott Spradling Band plays the hits of the golden era of Swing music, Big Band and the music of the first decade of Rock and Roll. Rock around the Christmas Tree and get into the Holiday Spirit with a Full Big Band. Classic Christmas songs, new classics covered with live horn section, and guest vocalists. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

TOP OF THE WORLD / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Top Of The World, The World’s Premiere Tribute to The Carpenters, is performing a Holiday show! Fronted by singer Debbie Taylor, her Karen Carpenter vocal resemblance is absolutely astonishing. She is backed by a seven piece band consisting of top-notch, professional industry musicians who have had amazing careers in their own right. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

CARBON LEAF / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Carbon Leaf’s fifteenth studio album, Time is the Playground is both a call to action and an embrace of the moment. Marrying nostalgic storytelling to nuanced, folk-infused indie rock, the Richmond, Virginia band embroiders heartfelt melody and harmony with acoustic and electric instrumentation to create a 12-song rumination on time, love and personal growth that’s equal parts urgent epiphany and contented exhalation. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

ROOMFUL OF BLUES / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Even though Roomful of Blues’ lineup has changed over the years, the band has always been one of the tightest, most joyful blues ensembles in the world. Currently an eight piece unit led by guitarist Chris Vachon, the band has never sounded fresher or stronger. Singer DD Bastos brings her sweet and soulful vocals and adds another bright new dimension to the jazzy, jump-blues musical roots. Their winning combination of jump, swing, blues, R&B and soul remains their calling card, as does their ability to fill the dance floor.. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

GARY GULMAN / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor. Gulman has made four masterful TV specials including his most recent universally acclaimed stand-up special for HBO, “The Great Depresh”, a tour de force look at mental illness, which is equal parts hilarious and inspiring. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8th

NEFESH MOUNTAIN – THE LOVE & LIGHT TOUR / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

The New York based Progressive Americana group Nefesh Mountain Band has been hailed as one of the formative boundary-pushing ensembles in roots music. The band’s creators and dynamic husband and wife team of Eric Lindberg and Doni Zasloff have created a world and sound all their own; blurring the lines between Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Jazz and Blues with a masterful hand as songwriters, instrumentalists and composers alike. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

HOLIDAY POPS – BRASS & STRINGS / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 4pm – DIRECT/x

LeBelle’s Annual Holiday Pops Concert featuring a brass quintet and string quartet, performed by a select group of talented members from the NH Philharmonic Orchestra. You’ll hear beautiful renditions of classical melodies & popular holiday hits that are sure to put you in that festive mood. All ages are welcome to attend! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

HOLIDAY DINNER/SHOW with NSQUARED DANCE / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 6pm – DIRECT/x

Embrace the holiday spirit with the beauty of dance and a delicious holiday dinner. Experience a gorgeous holiday dance performance by NSquared Dance, a professional New Hampshire contemporary dance company created with the purpose of energizing audiences through movement. You will first enjoy a Christmas-inspired three course dinner menu, followed by the performance. www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

UPCOMING EVENTS:

A CHRISTMAS STORY – THE MUSICAL / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / December 13-15 – DIRECT/x

This musical, which received rave reviews on its Broadway run, is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas. Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. All the iconic scenes from the movie are here: Ralphie’s friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; Christmas dinner; and many others. The delightfully versatile score ranges from gentle ballads to show-stopping full-ensemble numbers. A Christmas Story, The Musical will bring an exciting new dimension to those who have seen the movie and will certainly stand on its own for those who haven’t.. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

