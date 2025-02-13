Weekly Entertainment Report Feb. 13-15: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13th

Liz Ridgely plays at the Homestead in Merrimack on Feb. 13.

Liz Ridgely / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Tim Kierstead / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Johnny Angel / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jonny Friday / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Lewis Goodwin / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Peter Pappas / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14th

Fungkshui will play at The Shaskeen on Feb. 14.

Doug Thompson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ciera MacKenzie / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dan Fallon / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Dave Clark / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Johnny Angel / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Fungkshui / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Emily’s Garage Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

FatBunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15th

Tom Boisse plays Feb. 15 at Backyard Brewery

Upright Dogs / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Peter Pappas / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Stephen Decuire / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jack Ancora / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Jordan Holmes / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Swipe Right / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Craig Thomas / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

The Airwaves / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16th

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute change or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13th

DUELING PIANOS OF NH / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) – DIRECT/x

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Manchester, NH. Tribute to Queen and More at 6pm / Valentine’s Special featured “Romeo and Juliet” and More at 8:30pm. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14th

NEIL SIMON’S LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / through February 16 – DIRECT/x

A comedy by Neil Simon / Middle-aged and married, overworked and overweight, Barney Cashman wants to join the sexual revolution before it’s too late and arranges three seductions: the first, Elaine Navazio proves to be a foul-mouthed bundle of neuroses; Bobbi Michele is next, a 20-ish actress who’s too kooky by half; finally comes September and Jeanette Fisher, a gloomy, depressed housewife who happens to be married to Barney’s best friend. Neil Simon’s Last of the Red Hot Lovers examines what it means to grow older, and asks the question, “What do you do when it seems as if your life hasn’t been fully lived?” www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

A NIGHT WITH TONY VEGA / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Enjoy a night of classic salsa with Puerto Rican recording artist Tony Vega, live on stage singing all his biggest hits, including Aparentemente, Ella, Esa Mujer, Dile and Haremos el Amor. A great gift for your favorite Valentine. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

SHAKE IT OFF! A (TAYLOR’S VERSION) TRIBUTE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / February 14 & 15 – DIRECT/x

ARE YOU READY FOR IT? An ENCHANTED musical celebration showcasing the music of Taylor Swift! Come experience this live concert featuring the Swiftie Tribute Band playing the music of one of the best-selling musicians with a big REPUTATION spanning over a decade. Swifties know her music never goes out of STYLE. Put on your BEJEWELED bracelets and come sing a long! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DUELING PIANOS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling piano shows are request-oriented, interactive sing-a-long shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs. For this show you can request as many love songs as you want. Two grand pianos are center-stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists that seem to know every song ever written. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SYMPHONY NH: ILLUMINATED ENSEMBLES – HEARTSTRINGS / BNH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Illuminated Ensembles: HeartStrings – A Night at the Regency Ball. Featuring musical highlights made famous by Bridgerton performed by Symphony NH. Immerse yourself in a bygone era for a romantic evening of live classical music in an enchanting candlelight setting. Enjoy delicious treats and wine at the pre-show reception for a unique and unforgettable Valentine’s experience. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111– LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

A Valentine’s Day “He Said, She Said” show with Harrison Stebbins, JJ Jones, and Andrea Henry. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15th

AN EVENING WITH GRIFFIN WILLIAM SHERRY / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Griffin William Sherry, the Maine-born singer, songwriter, and guitarist, is known for his ability to craft stories that resonate deeply, whether they’re shared around a campfire or at a summer festival. After spending twelve years fronting The Ghost of Paul Revere, Griffin steps into the spotlight as a solo artist with his debut album, “Hundred Mile Wilderness”. His music, characterized by a powerful vocal delivery and no-frills instrumentation, delves into the joys and challenges of small-town life and the personal journey of self-discovery. Through songs filled with raw honesty and eloquent lyricism, Griffin continues to explore life’s big questions, inviting listeners to pause and appreciate the moment. Now, with a new chapter unfolding, he’s more determined than ever to tell his story in his own voice. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

A TAYLOR EXPERIENCE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Starring Traci Marie as Taylor and paying tribute to Taylor Swift’s Iconic Eras Tour. Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience, features a live band tribute to the most successful tour in music history. Whether you’re a Swiftie, or new to Taylor’s music, this fast paced, energetic, captivating show, is a must see event! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16th

TOM DiMENNA – STORY SONGS OF THE 70s / BNH Stage (Concord) / 4:00pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring the music of Gordon Lightfoot, Cat Stevens & Harry Chapin. Come get your friends together and experience a night of Gordon Lightfoot’s classic tunes performed by Maine-based singer/songwriter Tom DiMenna. DiMenna’s impressive vocal range and guitar style have been perfected with decades of stage performances. He has been entertaining audiences with his tribute show up and down the Maine Coast and now he’s coming to you. Now is your chance to see what all the buzz is about. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

FLOYDIAN TRIP/ Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Floydian Trip combines the best of the early Floyd years and later years to make each show a visually pleasing experience. Whether through projections, lasers, lights, or other effects, Floydian Trip creates a spectacular experience authentic to Floyd’s famous touring years in the 1970s and 1980s. Floydian Trip aims to recreate some of the spectacular and moving live performances that Pink Floyd became known for in the 1970s and 1980s. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

COMING SOON:

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / February 28-March 23 – DIRECT/x

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for! Contains adult themes, language, and situations. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588