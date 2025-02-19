Weekly Entertainment Report Feb. 20-23: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always, this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20th

Jordan Holmes performs Feb. 20 at Fratello’s.

Jordan Holmes / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6:00pm

Ralph Allen / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Dave Clark / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st

The Maniac Loves You performs Feb. 21 at Peddler’s Daughter.

Casey Roop / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Jordan Holmes / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrea Paquin / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Garrett Smith / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Mike Barger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Peter Pappas / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Carbon 14 / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

The Regals / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Peter Ward Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

The Maniac Loves You / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd

Concrete Ties are on the bill at The Shaskeen on Feb. 22.

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Jamie Hughes / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5pm

Eddie Sands / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Bethune / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ked Budka / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Jodee Frawlee / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Gumskab, Sophisticated Adult, In Remembrance, Powerwolves, Concrete Ties / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Stolen Mojo / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Soup Du Jour / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

GoodFoot / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20th

LESS IS MORE – AN EVENING WITH JOSS STONE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Joss Stone is a Grammy and Brit Award-winning artist who released her acclaimed debut album, The Soul Sessions, in 2003, at the age of 16. Over her career, she has released nine studio albums, selling over 15 million copies worldwide. Stone has performed and collaborated with legendary artists including James Brown, Burt Bacharach, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Sting, Van Morrison, Melissa Etheridge, Jeff Beck, Mick Jagger, and Damien Marley, amassing over one billion streams in the US alone. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

METTA QUINTET – AN EVENING OF JAZZ / Capitol Center (Concord) / 6:30pm – DIRECT/x

A cohesive, tight-knit unit featuring some of today’s most esteemed, creative artists, METTA QUINTET is fueled by a collective, open-minded musical curiosity and dedicated to exploring new artistic territory while maintaining a passionate commitment to arts education, fostering new audiences and nurturing young talent. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

NATALIE MacMASTER & DONNELL LEAHY / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm– DIRECT/x

Canada’s internationally renowned virtuoso fiddlers Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy take their music to new heights with an all-new show. Bursting onto the music scene with exuberant youthful mastery, their two eldest children Mary Frances and Micheal Leahy join their parents for a night of musical magic. Don’t miss this rare event! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st

THE WARREN HAYNES BAND / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Visionary GRAMMY Award-winning artist Warren Haynes is a cornerstone of the American music landscape, lauded as one of the most formidable guitarists and vocalists of the modern era and a prolific songwriter and producer. He effortlessly cross-pollinates genres and unfurls solos that broil with passion in his distinctive, signature style. Throughout his prolific career as part of three of the greatest live groups in rock history – Allman Brothers Band, Gov’t Mule and the Dead – and an acclaimed solo artist, he has become one of music’s most treasured storytellers and his artistry has led to thousands of memorable performances and millions of album and track sales. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

WHO’S BAD – THE ULTIMATE MICHAEL JACKSON TRIBUTE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through February 23 – DIRECT/x

Who’s Bad’s power-packed tribute to Michael Jackson has ignited crowds on every continent and can only be described as a jaw-dropping, musical must-see. As the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, and the only one to predate his untimely passing, Who’s Bad has sold out nearly 50 venues in the United Kingdom including London’s O2 where the King of Pop was slated to end his career. Over 100 years of collective professional experience and sold-out shows at every major House of Blues, Colorado’s Bluebird Theatre, LA’s Gibson Amphitheatre as well as international pavilions such as Ningbo Grand Theatre (China), Romania’s Sala Palatalui to Teatro do Bourbon Country (Porto Alegre, Brazil) tell the story: no corner of the earth is safe from this infectious party production. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

AN EVENING with WARD HAYDEN and THE OUTLIERS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Over the course of eight previous albums and playing some 200 shows a year for most of the last two decades, Ward Hayden and The Outliers have become leading lights for contemporary country that integrates the music’s finest traditions into a sound Cincinnati City Beat hails as “incredibly endearing.”

Also featuring the Swinging Steaks – When Boston’s Swinging Steaks signed with Capricorn Records in 1993, they pioneered what is now called Americana, blending rock, country, and roots music into a sound praised by legendary producer Phil Walden as simply great music. Their national debut, Southside of the Sky, stands as a benchmark in country-rock, earning acclaim from Creem magazine as “the best country-rock out of Boston since Gram Parsons.”. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

WOLFMAN JACK / BNH Stage (Concord) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Wolfman Jack is a live music project of musicians from the New England area performing the psychedelic and electrifying Live Dead to Europe 72′ era of The Grateful Dead. A true dance band in the style of such legendary venues as The Fillmores’, Carousel Ballroom, Avalon Ballroom, Winterland Arena and the Strand Lyceum. They recreate those vintage sets from when the Grateful Dead were first cutting their teeth as a live music act. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

LYNCH MOB / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Lynch Mob was formed by George Lynch in 1989 after the breakup of Dokken, his long-time band of which he was a founding member and main song writer. The band signed with Elektra Records, and immediately released “Wicked Sensation” which would go on to achieve gold status. The album received much critical and fan acclaim, and would pave the way for over a dozen records over the next 30+ years. The band is known for it’s high energy, guitar driven, hard rock vibe, while featuring elements of classic rock, blues, metal, with a propensity for improvisation. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd

PANORAMA – A TRIBUTE TO THE CARS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The music of The CARS needs no introduction. Their music sounds as fresh today as it did when it was first released. Panorama is five talented musicians from the Boston metro area dedicated to reliving the Magic of The CARS LIVE!, – skillfully recreating the arrangements with passion and accuracy, and performing with a multi-media show that transports the audience back to the time when spinning LPs ruled the airwaves and new wave rock music shook the concert halls with excitement. Strap in and get ready to Shake it up! Let us Drive you Home. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ANTHONY RODIA – LAUGH TIL IT HURTS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

A first-generation Italian-American born and raised in Westchester, New York, Anthony Rodia came out of the womb making people laugh. In his 20’s he tried a few open mics, but ultimately took a different career path as a finance manager of a luxury car dealership. In 2019, Rodia returned to comedy and left his day job to become a full-time stand-up comic. He hit the ground running and performed 100 shows in just nine months, and within three years Anthony has gained a massive fan base online and around the country.www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

DAMN THE TORPEDOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Damn The Torpedoes – Tom Petty Tribute. The signature riffs, harmonies and underlying parts of the music are all there—along with some fresh twists that are often inspired in the moment. The resulting performances have audiences smiling, singing, dancing and mourning the loss of this great artist. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd

CASH UNCHAINED / BNH Stage (Concord) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Cash Unchained: Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience. Immerse yourself in the unforgettable sounds of Johnny Cash’s timeless hits brought to life on stage. Relive the magic from his legendary beginnings at Sun Records with Sam Philips to his iconic collaborations with Rick Rubin at American Recordings. Cash Unchained presents a mesmerizing journey through the entire spectrum of his illustrious career, showcasing the full breadth of his unparalleled musical legacy. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to experience the essence of Johnny Cash LIVE for one extraordinary night only! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

THE MAN IN BLACK – A TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

With his strikingly similar looks, baritone voice, and spot-on mannerisms, Shawn Barker’s uncanny resemblance to the original “Man In Black” revitalizes the true character and spirit of Mr. Cash himself, one of America’s greatest musical icons, for a truly one-of-a-kind show. The energetic show features Barker in character throughout the entire evening, walking the audience through each era of Cash’s life and music, including hits like “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Hurt” and “Ring of Fire,” complete with a full backing band. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

Me2 ORCHESTRA / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

FREE EVENT – Tickets Required. Music Director & Conductor Ronald Braunstein leads the 60-member Me2 Orchestra of Boston in a heart-warming program this February. Join us at the spectacular Capitol Center for the Arts for this FREE event made possible by the Giles Trust. Me2 is the world’s only classical music organization created for individuals living with mental illness and the people who support them. The organization has been featured on the NBC Today Show, Al Jazeera, and the BBC. Me2 is the subject of a 2020 documentary, “Orchestrating Change”, that has aired on PBS stations across the nation. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

AN AFTERNOON with THE MURPHY BEDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2:00pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for an afternoon of traditional Irish music as we kick off the St Patrick’s Day season! Eamon O’Leary and Jefferson Hamer (aka The Murphy Beds) present traditional and original folk songs with close harmonies and deft instrumental arrangements on bouzouki, guitar, and mandolin. In 2021 they released their second album, titled “Easy Way Down”, which The Irish Echo called “an incredible collection of songs delivered with grace and ease.” They have toured extensively throughout Europe and North America, with performances at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., Alaska Folk Festival, Milwaukee Irish Festival, WGBH Boston’s Celtic Sojourn, Doolin Folk Festival (Ireland), and Unamplifire Festival (London). www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

COMING SOON:

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / February 28-March 23 – DIRECT/x

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for! Contains adult themes, language, and situations. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

