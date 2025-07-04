Weekly Entertainment Report July 4-6: Where to find live music + lively arts in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY, JULY 4th ~ HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!

Freight Train Band performs at the Derryfield on July 4.

Sam Hammerman / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

RJ Gravel / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Nevers Band / Memorial Field (Fruit St. – Concord) / 7pm

Mixtape Heroes / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Freight Train / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

SATURDAY, JULY 5th

The Nightblinders perform July 5 at The Shaskeen.

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Alex Cohen / Contoocook Cider Company (Hopkinton) / 4pm

Justin Bethune / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

John Chouinard / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Mike Lecuyer Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dalton Sayball / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Dreo (Salem) 7pm

Tom Boisse / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Whatsername / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

John Snodgrass & Buddies, The Nightblinders / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Off The Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

SUNDAY, JULY 6th

Phil Jacques performs July 6 at Copper Door in Salem.

Matt Fuller / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

M & D Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Dave Clark / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Eddie Sands / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event. Always avoid buying tickets from websites OTHER THAN the actual venue, as most times these sites have inflated prices or are selling fraudulent tickets!

THURSDAY, JULY 3rd

SCENES: A BILLY JOEL EXPERIENCE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

An amazing tribute to Billy Joel with Scenes: A Billy Joel Experience! “Scenes” celebrates and recreates the music of Billy Joel to the highest and most authentic standard. Get ready to hear amazing renditions of: The Entertainer, Keeping The Faith, Only The Good Die Young, Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song), New York State Of Mind, Piano Man, The River Of Dreams, It’s Still Rock n’ Roll To Me, The Stranger, Uptown Girl, Vienna, We Didn’t Start The Fire, and so many more hits! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

HAPPY 4TH OF JULY ~ ENJOY TIME WITH FRIENDS & FAMILY!

SUNDAY, JULY 6th

THE LOVE DOGS / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

Based out of Boston, this hard-swinging septet wows audiences with their combination of great musicianship and pure fun. The Dogs combine elements of jump blues, New Orleans R&B, and early rock ‘n’ roll into their own powerhouse sound. According to lead vocalist Eddie “Duato” Scheer, “We have a lot of humor in our music, and we love to surprise each other and make each other laugh. When a crowd can see that, it becomes contagious. Pretty soon they’re giving us back as much energy as we’re putting out, and the whole thing keeps escalating. We call it the ‘tribal love vibe.’” We are ready for it! www.starkpark.com

UPCOMING EVENT:

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / July 11-13 – DIRECT/x

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Tim Rice / “Sha la la, Joseph, you’re doing fine! You and your dreamcoat, ahead of your time!” One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family. The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) and calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.” Appropriate for all audiences and groups, Joseph is performed hundreds of times a year by schools across North America, the U.K. and around the world. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469