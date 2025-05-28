Weekly Entertainment Report May 29-June 1: Where to find lively arts, music, and shows



FRIDAY, MAY 30th



A CHORUS LINE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 22 – DIRECT/x – OPENING WEEKEND!A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line is an instantly recognizable Broadway classic. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588



ONCE AN OUTLAW & THE PEACHEATERS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x Once an Outlaw is the Southern Rock Supergroup featuring Chris Anderson (formerly The Outlaws), Chris Hicks (Marshall Tucker Band), and Tim Archibald, (Michael McDonald). Mike Kach (The Dickie Betts Band), A.J. Vallee (The Southern Rock All-Stars), and Chuck Farrell (James Montgomery). These southern rock legends are giants in their own right. Once an Outlaw is a supergroup with a whole lot of talent packed onto one stage. The Peacheaters dig deep into the 40 + year catalog of Allman Brothers Band music and deliver an EXPERIENCE like no other. Fueled by admiration and passion for the music of the ABB, The Peacheaters have been rocking audiences for over 20 years. The band’s dedication to this music, and to “hitting the note” every night, has helped them build an loyal and ever-growing fan base. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100



THE SLAMBOVIAN CIRCUS OF DREAMS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / Friday at 7:30pm – DIRECT/x Explore the depths of Americana “one trippy tune at a time” with New York’s Slambovian Circus of Dreams. Voted “Best Band” by NY’s Chronogram Magazine for their rootsy, rockin’ psychedelia, the Slambovians’ deep connection with audiences and exciting live shows are legendary. This Woodstock-tinged Americana has a hint of southern rock, British folk combined with solid songwriting – a slice of Americana pie that is irresistible! Dylan, Bowie, Syd Barrett, Tom Petty, and The Waterboys can be heard, yet the Slambovians’ musicianship and critically acclaimed songwriting stand on their own. Joziah (the resident shaman of Slambovia), leads with vocals described as “soothing and bewitching as a snake oil tonic.” Longtime bandmates Tink Lloyd (accordion, cello, mandolin, flute) and guitarist/mandolin wizard Sharkey McEwen bring their own magic to the Slambovian brew with “a little help from their friends” – RJ McCarty (keys, bass, sax), Bob Torsello (bass), and Matthew Abourezk (drums). www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE NELSONS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xFamous for their incredible harmonies, musicianship, and humor—multi platinum recording artists and twin icons, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson are torchbearers of an American entertainment dynasty. The Nelson family has been entertaining audiences – in what they call the people connection business – for well over 100 years. Their grandparents pioneered radio and television with The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet; their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee father, Ricky Nelson, ushered in rock and roll into American homes and helped establish the country rock sound; Matthew and Gunnar cemented the Nelson family as the only family in history to have three successive generations of No.1 hit makers www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111





SATURDAY, MAY 31st



DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/xDueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100



SUPERSONIC LIVE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / Friday at 7:30pm – DIRECT/xThe SuperSonic Live ’25 tour coming to Manchester, NH on May 31st is going to be a fantastic trip down memory lane for Oasis fans. The energy they bring to those iconic tracks—Live Forever, Supersonic, Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger, Champagne Supernova and more—is bound to create an unforgettable atmosphere. It’s the perfect chance to relive the magic of the 90s Britpop scene and experience the raw power of Oasis anthems live, with the added bonus of SuperSonic’s spot-on Gallagher-like tribute performance. It’ll feel like a homecoming for Oasis fans! May 31st can’t come soon enough! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588



GREASED LIGHTNING DINNER PARTY / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x“You’re the one that I want” to enjoy a fun 1950’s inspired three-course dinner, followed by dancing at LaBelle Winery Derry! Our DJ from Get Down Tonight Entertainment will be spinning all of your favorite “Grease” and 1950’s tunes throughout the evening, so dress like you’re at Rydell High for some “Summer Lovin’”! Prize awarded for the best attire worn to this event, be it Rockabilly, Greaser, Poodle Skirt or Pink Lady! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898



DUELING PIANOS – BEST OF BOSTON / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/xA fast-paced, request-driven, non-stop high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. This is a no-holds-barred musical free-for-all where any style of music is fair! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111



SUNDAY, JUNE 1st



JOAN OSBORNE – DYLANOLOGY / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/xIn 2017, Grammy-nominated artist Joan Osborne released the critically acclaimed album, Songs of Bob Dylan. Her artistic and soulful reinterpretations of the selection of Dylan songs was an eye-opening moment in an already celebrated career. Eight years after milestone recording, Osborne will release the stunning Dylanology Live on April 25th. The captivating recording finds the gifted vocalist performing in front of a live audience, with special guests Amy Helm, Robert Randolph and Jackie Greene. Songs include “Spanish Harlem Incident”, “Buckets Of Rain” “Masters Of War”, “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You” and “High Water (For Charley Patton)”.www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111



NH GAY MEN’S CHORUS – CELEBRATIONS! / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 3:00pm – DIRECT/x Come celebrate the start of the summer and Pride month with the New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus’ Spring/Summer 2025 Concert Series, Celebrations! Join us in recognizing the things that make life just a bit more delightful – the joy of music, the start of Pride month, and the 25th anniversary of the artistic and musical partnership between our Artistic Director and Principal Accompanist! Smile along to recognizable favorites like Our House, You Will Be Found, and Bridge Over Troubled Water, and uplifting songs like Give Me Your Tired, Diversity, and You’ll Never Walk Alone. The NHGMC, now in its 27th year, is dedicated to sharing the joy of live music and presenting a positive face of the LGBTQ+ community in New Hampshire. For more information on the Chorus and its mission, check out https://www.nhgmc.com/ www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588



COMING SOON:

2025 JAZZ SHOWCASE / Ted Herbert’s Music School (Manchester) / June 8th at 3pm – DIRECT/xJoin us for an afternoon of jazz by Ted Herbert students and instructors. Also featuring the 2025 TED HERBERT COMMUNITY BIG BAND, sponsored in part by the Frederick Smyth Institute of Music. All proceeds benefit the Ted Herbert Big Band and future programs at the Ted Herbert Music School.. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469





