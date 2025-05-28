Weekly Entertainment Report May 29-June 1: Where to find lively arts, music, and shows

As always, this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, MAY 29th
- Chris Taylor / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm
- Dan Morgan / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm
- Dave Zangri / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm
- Joanie Cicatelli / T-Bones (Derry) / 5pm
- Sean Coleman / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm
- Eddie Sands / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm
- John Chouinard / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Dalton Sayball / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Keith Crocker / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- 603’s / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Doug Thompson / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Lewis Goodwin / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Ralph Allen / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping)
FRIDAY, MAY 30th
- Jonny Friday / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Casey Roop / The Hill Bar & Grille / 5:30pm
- Dalton Sayball / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Dani Sven / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Rob & Jody / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Benjamin Harris / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Jared Rocco / Dreo / 7pm
- Joe McDonald / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm
- Jam Tomorrow / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Casual Gravity / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- The Mockingbirds / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, MAY 31st
- Keith Drab / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Jodee Frawlee / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Dave Zangri / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Casey Roop / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Those Guys / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- D-Comp / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joanie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Ken Budka / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm
- DAAD / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- Faith Ann Band / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
- Souled Out Show Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- BJ Magoon & Driving Sideways / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Davud Rousseau / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Horsefly Gulch, The Strangeroos / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 1st
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- J-Lo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm
- Paul Lussier / KC’s Rib Shack / 3pm
- Tim Kierstead / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- Chuck Alaimo Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
FRIDAY, MAY 30th
A CHORUS LINE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 22 – DIRECT/x – OPENING WEEKEND!A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line is an instantly recognizable Broadway classic. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
ONCE AN OUTLAW & THE PEACHEATERS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x Once an Outlaw is the Southern Rock Supergroup featuring Chris Anderson (formerly The Outlaws), Chris Hicks (Marshall Tucker Band), and Tim Archibald, (Michael McDonald). Mike Kach (The Dickie Betts Band), A.J. Vallee (The Southern Rock All-Stars), and Chuck Farrell (James Montgomery). These southern rock legends are giants in their own right. Once an Outlaw is a supergroup with a whole lot of talent packed onto one stage. The Peacheaters dig deep into the 40 + year catalog of Allman Brothers Band music and deliver an EXPERIENCE like no other. Fueled by admiration and passion for the music of the ABB, The Peacheaters have been rocking audiences for over 20 years. The band’s dedication to this music, and to “hitting the note” every night, has helped them build an loyal and ever-growing fan base. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
THE SLAMBOVIAN CIRCUS OF DREAMS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / Friday at 7:30pm – DIRECT/x Explore the depths of Americana “one trippy tune at a time” with New York’s Slambovian Circus of Dreams. Voted “Best Band” by NY’s Chronogram Magazine for their rootsy, rockin’ psychedelia, the Slambovians’ deep connection with audiences and exciting live shows are legendary. This Woodstock-tinged Americana has a hint of southern rock, British folk combined with solid songwriting – a slice of Americana pie that is irresistible! Dylan, Bowie, Syd Barrett, Tom Petty, and The Waterboys can be heard, yet the Slambovians’ musicianship and critically acclaimed songwriting stand on their own. Joziah (the resident shaman of Slambovia), leads with vocals described as “soothing and bewitching as a snake oil tonic.” Longtime bandmates Tink Lloyd (accordion, cello, mandolin, flute) and guitarist/mandolin wizard Sharkey McEwen bring their own magic to the Slambovian brew with “a little help from their friends” – RJ McCarty (keys, bass, sax), Bob Torsello (bass), and Matthew Abourezk (drums). www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
THE NELSONS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xFamous for their incredible harmonies, musicianship, and humor—multi platinum recording artists and twin icons, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson are torchbearers of an American entertainment dynasty. The Nelson family has been entertaining audiences – in what they call the people connection business – for well over 100 years. Their grandparents pioneered radio and television with The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet; their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee father, Ricky Nelson, ushered in rock and roll into American homes and helped establish the country rock sound; Matthew and Gunnar cemented the Nelson family as the only family in history to have three successive generations of No.1 hit makers www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
SATURDAY, MAY 31st
DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/xDueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SUPERSONIC LIVE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / Friday at 7:30pm – DIRECT/xThe SuperSonic Live ’25 tour coming to Manchester, NH on May 31st is going to be a fantastic trip down memory lane for Oasis fans. The energy they bring to those iconic tracks—Live Forever, Supersonic, Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger, Champagne Supernova and more—is bound to create an unforgettable atmosphere. It’s the perfect chance to relive the magic of the 90s Britpop scene and experience the raw power of Oasis anthems live, with the added bonus of SuperSonic’s spot-on Gallagher-like tribute performance. It’ll feel like a homecoming for Oasis fans! May 31st can’t come soon enough! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
GREASED LIGHTNING DINNER PARTY / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x“You’re the one that I want” to enjoy a fun 1950’s inspired three-course dinner, followed by dancing at LaBelle Winery Derry! Our DJ from Get Down Tonight Entertainment will be spinning all of your favorite “Grease” and 1950’s tunes throughout the evening, so dress like you’re at Rydell High for some “Summer Lovin’”! Prize awarded for the best attire worn to this event, be it Rockabilly, Greaser, Poodle Skirt or Pink Lady! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
DUELING PIANOS – BEST OF BOSTON / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/xA fast-paced, request-driven, non-stop high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. This is a no-holds-barred musical free-for-all where any style of music is fair! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
SUNDAY, JUNE 1st
JOAN OSBORNE – DYLANOLOGY / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/xIn 2017, Grammy-nominated artist Joan Osborne released the critically acclaimed album, Songs of Bob Dylan. Her artistic and soulful reinterpretations of the selection of Dylan songs was an eye-opening moment in an already celebrated career. Eight years after milestone recording, Osborne will release the stunning Dylanology Live on April 25th. The captivating recording finds the gifted vocalist performing in front of a live audience, with special guests Amy Helm, Robert Randolph and Jackie Greene. Songs include “Spanish Harlem Incident”, “Buckets Of Rain” “Masters Of War”, “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You” and “High Water (For Charley Patton)”.www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
NH GAY MEN’S CHORUS – CELEBRATIONS! / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 3:00pm – DIRECT/x Come celebrate the start of the summer and Pride month with the New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus’ Spring/Summer 2025 Concert Series, Celebrations! Join us in recognizing the things that make life just a bit more delightful – the joy of music, the start of Pride month, and the 25th anniversary of the artistic and musical partnership between our Artistic Director and Principal Accompanist! Smile along to recognizable favorites like Our House, You Will Be Found, and Bridge Over Troubled Water, and uplifting songs like Give Me Your Tired, Diversity, and You’ll Never Walk Alone. The NHGMC, now in its 27th year, is dedicated to sharing the joy of live music and presenting a positive face of the LGBTQ+ community in New Hampshire. For more information on the Chorus and its mission, check out https://www.nhgmc.com/ www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
COMING SOON:
2025 JAZZ SHOWCASE / Ted Herbert’s Music School (Manchester) / June 8th at 3pm – DIRECT/xJoin us for an afternoon of jazz by Ted Herbert students and instructors. Also featuring the 2025 TED HERBERT COMMUNITY BIG BAND, sponsored in part by the Frederick Smyth Institute of Music. All proceeds benefit the Ted Herbert Big Band and future programs at the Ted Herbert Music School.. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
Check out the Weekender for things to do and places to go.