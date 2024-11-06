Weekly Entertainment Report Nov. 7-10: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7th

Rebecca Turmel will sing you through Nov. 7 at Copper Door in Bedford.

Andrea Paquin / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Lewis Goodwin / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dani Sven / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

D-Comp / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 6pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Justin Bethune / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Rebecca Turmel / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8th

Whatshername performs Nov. 8 at Stumble Inn.

Steven Scott Haidaichuk / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dalton Sayball / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Bethune / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Danny McCarthy / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Jack Ancora / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jack Plante / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Ryanhood / The Word Barn (Exeter) / 7pm

Bruce Katz Band / The Stone Church (Newmarket) / 7:30pm

Two Drink Minimum / Telly’s (Epping) 8pm

Whatsername / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Blue Matter / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Samantha Rae / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Hi-Fi Dub / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Everyway / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9th

Two Drink Minimum at Casey Magee’s on Nov. 9.

Temple Mountain / Downtown Winter Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Matt Litzinger / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Carl Chloros / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Casey Roop / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joe Winslow / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Danny McCarthy / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Down By Ten / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Alex Cohen / Bistro603 (Nashua) / 8pm

Two Drink Minimum / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Straightjacket / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10th

Matt Fuller / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7th

JERSEY BOYS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x – FINAL WEEKEND!

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. An electrifying performance of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SHADES OF BUBLE – A THREE-MAN TRIBUTE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Celebrating the continuing career of multiple Grammy Award-winning recording artist Michael Bublé by performing his incredible catalog of music while adding the sensational three-part harmony sound made popular by those famous “guy-groups” from the 1950s and 60s. Delivering a set list comprised only of songs recorded or performed live by Michael Bublé, this world-class act honors – but doesn’t imitate – the sophistication, retro style, and high-energy fun that Bublé himself brings to his concerts while engaging new fans with thrilling new vocal arrangements. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8th

CIRQUE KALABANTE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Afrique en Cirque is a show by Yamoussa Bangoura, inspired by daily life in Guinea. This performance shares the beauty, youth and artistry of African culture. A colorful show beyond its scenery, costumes and staging, it makes any theatre vibrate with energy and represents the strength, agility and life’s joys of young Africans. The audience will see acrobats execute gravity-defying moves and human pyramids, accompanied by the contemporary sounds of live Afro-Jazz, percussion, and kora. Welcome to the universe of Kalabanté Productions, and prepare for an unforgettable journey. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

FRANK SANTOS JR. – R-RATED HPYNOTIST / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. make them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a performance where the audience becomes the show. His performance has limitless variations and can please every appetite. This is a hilarious, energetic and unique show that you will never forget! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ADRENALIZE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Drawing their name from Def Leppard’s fifth studio album (which debuted at No. 1 on both the UK Albums Chart and the U.S. Billboard 200), ADRENALIZE – The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience recreates the chart-topping, chest-thumping anthems that made Def Leppard the iconic and dominant force in arena rock of the ‘80s and beyond. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9th

NH’S OWN 39th ARMY BAND / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Part of the Giles Series. An unforgettable and inspiring performance by New Hampshire’s own 39th Army Band. The 90-minute audio visual experience will also feature some of the best civilian musicians in the State, as we thank veterans from all of the service branches. The performance will include a wide variety of music genres including: rock, country, pop, jazz, and of course, patriotic classics. Veterans of all ages, their families, and the public are welcome at this memorable event. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

DAMN THE TORPEDOS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Over the years Damn The Torpedoes has evolved with more committed members and a deep understanding of the Tom Petty catalog. The current lineup has been in place for several years and demonstrates the unspoken chemistry that makes a great band. The signature riffs, harmonies, and underlying parts of the music are all there—along with some fresh twists that are often inspired at the moment. The resulting performances have audiences smiling, singing, dancing, and mourning the loss of this great artist. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MANDATE FOR MURDER / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / November 9-10 – DIRECT/x

Dinner & non-dinner tickets available. Presented by Lend Me a Theatre. Politics can be murder! It’s election night and all the friends and supporters of mayoral candidate Matthew Kensington are throwing him a surprise birthday/campaign party. But there’s one surprise no one suspects. An aide is found stabbed in the back with the birthday cake knife! All clues point to the loyal supporters. Was it the wise cracking Estelle, with her cutting remarks and shady past? Or maybe Macauley, the editor of the local newspaper, has uncovered some dirt he thinks should be hidden. Cues and suspects abound in this frenetic political satire that leaves the audience wondering just who they can trust. Great fun for all, with campaigners canvassing the audience as to who they’ll vote for. Not only can the audience question the suspects, but they even get to vote for the candidate of their choice and change the ending for each performance! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SYMPHONY NH – EXPLORING EROICA / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for an enlightening journey led by Music Director Roger Kalia, who will delve into the intricacies of Beethoven’s pivotal Third Symphony with musical excerpts provided by the SNH musicians. Armed with knowledge and insights, the second half of the event invites you to experience the full symphony in all its grandeur. Allow the melodic mastery of Beethoven to resonate as the SNH musicians bring this masterpiece to life. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10th

NH JAZZ ORCHESTRA – A SALUTE TO VETERANS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring The Music of The Greatest Generation, celebrate our Veteran’s with a Big Band celebrating of the 1940’s. Guests will enjoy an afternoon of music with Clayton “Skip” Poole and The 19 –Piece New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra. Enjoy the music of Glenn Miller, The Andrew Sisters, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, and many more! Celebrate Veterans of all conflicts, with each branch of the Armed Forces being recognized. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

CELTIC THUNDER ODYSSEY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

“Odyssey,” a new show from internationally acclaimed group Celtic Thunder, is a fascinating exploration of Irish music and culture, firmly grounded in the ensemble’s impressive history, while ambitiously forging new paths. The word ‘Odyssey’ implies a significant journey, and that’s precisely what audiences are invited on – a sweeping voyage through the heartlands of traditional Irish music, the rhythmic pulse of contemporary Irish music, and the innovative original arrangements that are emblematic of Celtic Thunder’s unique sound. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

PIPE ORGAN CONCERT – R. P. HALE / St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Concord) / 4pm – FREE

Organist R.P. Hale will be presenting a recital of music from the Mesoamerican Indigenous, Mexican Baroque, Central India and traditional Chinese cultures, on organ, harpsichord, clavichord, hammer-dulcimer, and djembe, along with a few guest musicians from our parish. This program is sponsored by the American Guild of Organists, NH Division. Attendance is free but donations will be accepted, all of which will go toward the church. www.stpaulsconcord.org

