Weekly Entertainment Report Oct. 31-Nov. 3: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

This week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31st
- Joe Winslow / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Stephen DeCuire / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Jonny Friday / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 6pm
- D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm
- Johnny Angel / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
- Lewis Goodwin / Copper Door (Bedford)
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1st
- Jenny Lynn Band / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Jonny Friday / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Liam Spain / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Jamie Hughes / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm
- 21st & 1st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Jimmy’s Right / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- Chase Clark / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Thumbs Down, Wired For Sound, Vale End / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd
- Brad Myrick / Downtown Winter Farmer’s Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm
- Jennifer Mitchell / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Chris Taylor / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Kat Ivy / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Colin Hart / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tyler Levs / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tom Boisse / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Justin Federico / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Colin Hart / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Dani Sven / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Lewis Goodwin Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Shane David Allen Band / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
- Rampage Trio / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- Small Town Stranded / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Max Sullivan Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31st
CHEEK TO CHEEK / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Join us for Cheek to Cheek: A Tribute to Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, A Jazz Concert Celebrating The Great American Songbook. Steve Leeds & Sharon Owens honor this powerful duo with Steve’s jaw dropping vocal ability as Tony Bennett and Sharon’s uncanny resemblance and sound of Lady Gaga. The tribute show “Cheek to Cheek” is a wonderfully enjoyable evening full of great American jazz standards such as “Anything Goes”, “It Don’t Mean a Thing”, “Lady is a Tramp”, and many more. Both Steve & Sharon share delightful personalities along with witty conversation with the audience. This classy duo will WOW audiences with classic jazz standards while also paying an emotional tribute to the Legend Mr. Tony Bennett. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
VAMPIRE CIRCUS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Heralded as a mix of circus cabaret and theatre, The Vampire Circus is a mysterious, tantalizing, fun, dark, cutting-edge production guaranteed to amaze the senses. Mortal spectators will experience horrific feats of Cirque acrobatics, comical audience interactions, contortionists, jugglers, acrobats, and clowns. Tantalizing sounds, and mesmerizing illusions catapult audiences into an emotional roller-coaster of fear and joy, laugher, and wonder with raving cheers for a “Mad Graveyard Clown.”
www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1st
JERSEY BOYS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x – through November 10th
With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. An electrifying performance of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
AN EVENING WITH MANDY PATINKIN & KATHRYN GRODY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
He’s a star of TV, stage, and film. She’s an award-winning actress and writer. Together on social media, MANDY PATINKIN & KATHRYN GRODY shared hilarious nuggets of their “uninterrupted togetherness,” thoughts on marriage, and 100s of other topics, entertaining millions during the COVID shutdown. Now they are hitting the road with An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody, a live in-person evening full of family stories, professional anecdotes, and glimpses into their 40+ years of mostly marital bliss. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd
MAGIC ROCKS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 4pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
You’ve seen him on America’s Got Talent, Jimmy Fallon, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us! Illusionist Leon Etienne rocks venues around the world with his jaw-dropping, critically acclaimed hit show, Magic Rocks! Witness this family-friendly illusion spectacular featuring the world’s best grand illusions, award-winning sleight of hand, and hilarious comedy, in an immersive experience that brings joy, laughter, and wonder when the world needs it most! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
JIMMY DUNN COMDEY ALL-STARS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Jimmy Dunn is a stand-up comedian and actor from Boston, who currently plays “Moose” on the reboot of the legendary sitcom FRASIER. Join Jimmy with special guests Andrew Della Volpe, Frank Santorelli, Jimmy Cash, and Ken Rogerson for an evening of laughs at Nashua Center for the Arts! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience is the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. This 9-piece New Jersey-based powerhouse has set out to re-create everything about Bob and his music right down to the smallest detail. Determined to leave no stone unturned, Hollywood Nights even tours with a baby grand piano. The band prides itself on continuing the amazing groundwork laid down by Bob over the past 30 years. They share the belief that only Bob and his fans have come to know, learn, and love: Represent the voice of every fan, his or her values, working-class background, and the love of rock ‘n’ roll. If you are a true Bob Seger fan, you won’t want to miss Hollywood Nights! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
STAIRWAY TO ZEPPELIN / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Prepare to be transported to a time when rock ruled the world! Stairway To Zeppelin is becoming the #1 Led Zeppelin Tribute in the world delivering Led Zeppelin’s to-the-note studio and live recordings by four incredible musicians. Stairway To Zeppelin performs a show with visual effects and the latest in sound technology with unparalleled attention to a mix of the original recordings and live performances of the iconic Led Zeppelin. https://www.pinkertonacademy.org/stockbridge-theatre or (603)437-5200
