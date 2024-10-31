Weekly Entertainment Report Oct. 31-Nov. 3: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31st

Jonny Friday plays Oct. 31 at The Cavern in Pembroke.

Joe Winslow / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Jonny Friday / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 6pm

D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Johnny Angel / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Lewis Goodwin / Copper Door (Bedford)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1st

Eric Grant Band plays Derryfield Nov. 1.

Jenny Lynn Band / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jonny Friday / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Liam Spain / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Jamie Hughes / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

21 st & 1 st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

& 1 / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm Jimmy’s Right / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Chase Clark / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Thumbs Down, Wired For Sound, Vale End / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd

Tyler Levs performs at the Foundry Nov. 2.

Brad Myrick / Downtown Winter Farmer’s Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Jennifer Mitchell / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Taylor / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Kat Ivy / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Colin Hart / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Tom Boisse / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Federico / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Colin Hart / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Dani Sven / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Lewis Goodwin Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Shane David Allen Band / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Rampage Trio / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Max Sullivan Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31st

CHEEK TO CHEEK / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for Cheek to Cheek: A Tribute to Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, A Jazz Concert Celebrating The Great American Songbook. Steve Leeds & Sharon Owens honor this powerful duo with Steve’s jaw dropping vocal ability as Tony Bennett and Sharon’s uncanny resemblance and sound of Lady Gaga. The tribute show “Cheek to Cheek” is a wonderfully enjoyable evening full of great American jazz standards such as “Anything Goes”, “It Don’t Mean a Thing”, “Lady is a Tramp”, and many more. Both Steve & Sharon share delightful personalities along with witty conversation with the audience. This classy duo will WOW audiences with classic jazz standards while also paying an emotional tribute to the Legend Mr. Tony Bennett. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

VAMPIRE CIRCUS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Heralded as a mix of circus cabaret and theatre, The Vampire Circus is a mysterious, tantalizing, fun, dark, cutting-edge production guaranteed to amaze the senses. Mortal spectators will experience horrific feats of Cirque acrobatics, comical audience interactions, contortionists, jugglers, acrobats, and clowns. Tantalizing sounds, and mesmerizing illusions catapult audiences into an emotional roller-coaster of fear and joy, laugher, and wonder with raving cheers for a “Mad Graveyard Clown.”

www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1st

JERSEY BOYS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x – through November 10th

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. An electrifying performance of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

AN EVENING WITH MANDY PATINKIN & KATHRYN GRODY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

He’s a star of TV, stage, and film. She’s an award-winning actress and writer. Together on social media, MANDY PATINKIN & KATHRYN GRODY shared hilarious nuggets of their “uninterrupted togetherness,” thoughts on marriage, and 100s of other topics, entertaining millions during the COVID shutdown. Now they are hitting the road with An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody, a live in-person evening full of family stories, professional anecdotes, and glimpses into their 40+ years of mostly marital bliss. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd

MAGIC ROCKS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 4pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

You’ve seen him on America’s Got Talent, Jimmy Fallon, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us! Illusionist Leon Etienne rocks venues around the world with his jaw-dropping, critically acclaimed hit show, Magic Rocks! Witness this family-friendly illusion spectacular featuring the world’s best grand illusions, award-winning sleight of hand, and hilarious comedy, in an immersive experience that brings joy, laughter, and wonder when the world needs it most! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JIMMY DUNN COMDEY ALL-STARS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Jimmy Dunn is a stand-up comedian and actor from Boston, who currently plays “Moose” on the reboot of the legendary sitcom FRASIER. Join Jimmy with special guests Andrew Della Volpe, Frank Santorelli, Jimmy Cash, and Ken Rogerson for an evening of laughs at Nashua Center for the Arts! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience is the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. This 9-piece New Jersey-based powerhouse has set out to re-create everything about Bob and his music right down to the smallest detail. Determined to leave no stone unturned, Hollywood Nights even tours with a baby grand piano. The band prides itself on continuing the amazing groundwork laid down by Bob over the past 30 years. They share the belief that only Bob and his fans have come to know, learn, and love: Represent the voice of every fan, his or her values, working-class background, and the love of rock ‘n’ roll. If you are a true Bob Seger fan, you won’t want to miss Hollywood Nights! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

STAIRWAY TO ZEPPELIN / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Prepare to be transported to a time when rock ruled the world! Stairway To Zeppelin is becoming the #1 Led Zeppelin Tribute in the world delivering Led Zeppelin’s to-the-note studio and live recordings by four incredible musicians. Stairway To Zeppelin performs a show with visual effects and the latest in sound technology with unparalleled attention to a mix of the original recordings and live performances of the iconic Led Zeppelin. https://www.pinkertonacademy.org/stockbridge-theatre or (603)437-5200

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!