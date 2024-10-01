High school sports recap (9/23-9/30): Central tops Memorial, West bests Derryfield & more

Byline:
,

MANCHESTER, NH – Now fully into the fall high school sports season, there was plenty of Queen City competitive action last week, including a handful of contests featuring rivalry matchups within the city. Here’s a glance at last week’s action:

Boys soccer

Manchester Central 1, Manchester Memorial 0 (9/24/24)

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shot

See a photo you like? Browse these and many more for viewing and/or purchase from Lavigne’s Live Shots.

It took the Little Green the better part of the 80-minute contest, but just inside the 76th minute, Central’s Muhammad Traore redirected a rebound past star goalie Yousif Hikmat to secure the victory for the Little Green. Read more about the Queen City nail-biter.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” said Central head coach Maid Ahmic. “You know, we were playing Memorial. They’re always tough, and it’s a city rivalry game … When Manchester teams get together, that’s what you get, a tough battle.”

Manchester West 4, Derryfield 2 (9/23/24)

The Blue Knights, boosted by a Reshad Mehr hat trick, defeated helping Manchester West Derryfield in the Division III clash on Sept. 23. Read more here.

Additional results:

  • Trinity 3, Conant 2 (9/23/24)
  • Holy Family 1, Pittsfield 1 (9/23/24)
  • Manchester Memorial 0, Bedford 7 (9/26/24)
  • Derryfield 0, St. Thomas Aquinas 4 (9/26/24)
  • Trinity 0, Fall Mountain 0 (9/27/24)
  • Holy Family 0, Mascenic 7 (9/27/24)
  • Holy Family 0, Farmington-Nute (9/30/24)

The week ahead:

  • Manchester Central away at Nashua South, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
  • Manchester Memorial home vs. Windham, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
  • Derryfield away at Inter-Lakes, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
  • Manchester West away at Hopkinton, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
  • Holy Family home vs. Sunapee, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
  • Manchester Central home vs. Hanover, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
  • Holy Family away at Portsmouth Christian, Friday, 4 p.m.
  • Manchester West home vs. Kearsarge, Friday, 6 p.m.
  • Manchester Memorial home vs. Merrimack, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Girls soccer

Results:

  • Trinity 1, Conant 1 (9/23/24)
  • Derryfield 0, Newmarket 3 (9/23/24)
  • Manchester Central-West 7, Manchester Memorial 2 (9/24/24)
  • Trinity 1, Campbell 3 (9/25/24)
  • Manchester Memorial 0, Bedford 6 (9/26/24)
  • Derryfield 0, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 (9/27/24)
  • Trinity 3, Newport 1 (9/27/24)
  • Manchester Memorial 0, Salem 8 (9/28/24)

The week ahead:

  • Manchester Central-West home vs. Nashua South, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. (Check back tomorrow for full story)
  • Manchester Memorial away at Windham, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
  • Manchester Memorial away at Merrimack, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
  • Manchester Central-West away at Hanover, Friday, 4 p.m.
  • Derryfield away at Inter-Lakes, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
  • Trinity home vs. Mascoma Valley, Monday, 4 p.m.

Football

Manchester West 6, Souhegan 35

The Blue Knights suffered their first loss of the season Friday when they traveled to Amherst and fell to defending Division-II runner-up Souhegan, 35-6, Friday.

KeShawn Foster highlighted the stat sheet for West with 92 total yards on 10 touches, including two catches for 43 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Rayvon Nelson led the defense with 11 tackles.

Additional results:

  • Manchester Memorial 33, Portsmouth-Oyster River 17 (9/27/24)
  • Manchester Central 22, Salem 40 (9/28/24)
  • Trinity 55, Pembroke 7 (9/28/24)

The week ahead:

  • Manchester Memorial away at Goffstown, Friday, 7 p.m.
  • Manchester Central home vs. Nashua South, Saturday, 1 p.m.
  • Trinity home vs. Merrimack Valley, Saturday, 1 p.m.
  • Manchester West home vs. Milford, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Results:

  • Manchester Central 0, Milford 3 (9/23/24)
  • Manchester Memorial 0, St. Thomas Aquinas 3 (9/23/24)
  • Trinity 3, Hillsboro-Deering 0 (9/23/24)
  • Trinity 3, Nute 0 (9/24/24)
  • Manchester Memorial 0, Gilford 3 (9/24/24)
  • Manchester Central 0, Kingswood 3 (9/24/24)
  • Manchester Memorial 0, Campbell 3 (9/27/24)

The week ahead:

  • Trinity away at Franklin, Wednesday, 5:45 p.m.
  • Manchester Memorial home vs. Gilford, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
  • Manchester West away at Pelham, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
  • Manchester Memorial home vs. Souhegan, Friday, 6 p.m.
  • Manchester West away at Winnisquam, Saturday, 5 p.m.
  • Trinity away at Sunapee, Monday, 6:15 p.m.
  • Manchester Central home vs. Prospect Mountain, Monday, 5:30 p.m.
  • Manchester Memorial at Manchester West, Monday, 6 p.m.

Field hockey

Results:

  • Manchester Memorial-Central 2, Portsmouth 1 (9/23/24)
  • Derryfield 0, Plymouth 4 (9/24/24)
  • Manchester Memorial-Central 0, Concord 4 (9/25/24)
  • Manchester Memorial-Central 1, Salem 2 (9/30/24)
  • Derryfield 1, ConVal 0, (9/30/24)

The week ahead:

  • Derryfield home vs. Oyster River, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
  • Derryfield home vs. Pelham, Friday, 6 p.m.
  • Manchester Memorial-Central home vs. Nashua South, Friday, 7:15 p.m.
  • Manchester Memorial-Central away at Bishop Guertin, Saturday, noon
  • Manchester Memorial-Central away at Merrimack, Monday, 4 p.m.

Other Posts To Check Out:

American Legion Northeast Regional Tournament logoSplit results for NH teams as Legion Regionals kickoff at Gill Free admission for kids 17 and younger for Sunday’s American Legion championship game Photo gallery: American Legion takes over Gill Recap: American Legion Northeast Regional Baseball Tourney Central edges Memorial in Queen City nail-biter Early-season glance: Manchester Central fall sports

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 