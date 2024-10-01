High school sports recap (9/23-9/30): Central tops Memorial, West bests Derryfield & more

MANCHESTER, NH – Now fully into the fall high school sports season, there was plenty of Queen City competitive action last week, including a handful of contests featuring rivalry matchups within the city. Here’s a glance at last week’s action:

Boys soccer

Manchester Central 1, Manchester Memorial 0 (9/24/24)

It took the Little Green the better part of the 80-minute contest, but just inside the 76th minute, Central’s Muhammad Traore redirected a rebound past star goalie Yousif Hikmat to secure the victory for the Little Green. Read more about the Queen City nail-biter.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” said Central head coach Maid Ahmic. “You know, we were playing Memorial. They’re always tough, and it’s a city rivalry game … When Manchester teams get together, that’s what you get, a tough battle.”

Manchester West 4, Derryfield 2 (9/23/24)

The Blue Knights, boosted by a Reshad Mehr hat trick, defeated helping Manchester West Derryfield in the Division III clash on Sept. 23. Read more here.

Additional results:

Trinity 3, Conant 2 (9/23/24)

Holy Family 1, Pittsfield 1 (9/23/24)

Manchester Memorial 0, Bedford 7 (9/26/24)

Derryfield 0, St. Thomas Aquinas 4 (9/26/24)

Trinity 0, Fall Mountain 0 (9/27/24)

Holy Family 0, Mascenic 7 (9/27/24)

Holy Family 0, Farmington-Nute (9/30/24)

The week ahead:

Manchester Central away at Nashua South, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Manchester Memorial home vs. Windham, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Derryfield away at Inter-Lakes, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Manchester West away at Hopkinton, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Holy Family home vs. Sunapee, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Manchester Central home vs. Hanover, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Holy Family away at Portsmouth Christian, Friday, 4 p.m.

Manchester West home vs. Kearsarge, Friday, 6 p.m.

Manchester Memorial home vs. Merrimack, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Girls soccer

Results:

Trinity 1, Conant 1 (9/23/24)

Derryfield 0, Newmarket 3 (9/23/24)

Manchester Central-West 7, Manchester Memorial 2 (9/24/24)

Trinity 1, Campbell 3 (9/25/24)

Manchester Memorial 0, Bedford 6 (9/26/24)

Derryfield 0, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 (9/27/24)

Trinity 3, Newport 1 (9/27/24)

Manchester Memorial 0, Salem 8 (9/28/24)

The week ahead:

Manchester Central-West home vs. Nashua South, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. (Check back tomorrow for full story)

Manchester Memorial away at Windham, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Manchester Memorial away at Merrimack, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Manchester Central-West away at Hanover, Friday, 4 p.m.

Derryfield away at Inter-Lakes, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Trinity home vs. Mascoma Valley, Monday, 4 p.m.

Football

Manchester West 6, Souhegan 35

The Blue Knights suffered their first loss of the season Friday when they traveled to Amherst and fell to defending Division-II runner-up Souhegan, 35-6, Friday.

KeShawn Foster highlighted the stat sheet for West with 92 total yards on 10 touches, including two catches for 43 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Rayvon Nelson led the defense with 11 tackles.

Additional results:

Manchester Memorial 33, Portsmouth-Oyster River 17 (9/27/24)

Manchester Central 22, Salem 40 (9/28/24)

Trinity 55, Pembroke 7 (9/28/24)

The week ahead:

Manchester Memorial away at Goffstown, Friday, 7 p.m.

Manchester Central home vs. Nashua South, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Trinity home vs. Merrimack Valley, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Manchester West home vs. Milford, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Results:

Manchester Central 0, Milford 3 (9/23/24)

Manchester Memorial 0, St. Thomas Aquinas 3 (9/23/24)

Trinity 3, Hillsboro-Deering 0 (9/23/24)

Trinity 3, Nute 0 (9/24/24)

Manchester Memorial 0, Gilford 3 (9/24/24)

Manchester Central 0, Kingswood 3 (9/24/24)

Manchester Memorial 0, Campbell 3 (9/27/24)

The week ahead:

Trinity away at Franklin, Wednesday, 5:45 p.m.

Manchester Memorial home vs. Gilford, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Manchester West away at Pelham, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Manchester Memorial home vs. Souhegan, Friday, 6 p.m.

Manchester West away at Winnisquam, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Trinity away at Sunapee, Monday, 6:15 p.m.

Manchester Central home vs. Prospect Mountain, Monday, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester Memorial at Manchester West, Monday, 6 p.m.

Field hockey

Results:

Manchester Memorial-Central 2, Portsmouth 1 (9/23/24)

Derryfield 0, Plymouth 4 (9/24/24)

Manchester Memorial-Central 0, Concord 4 (9/25/24)

Manchester Memorial-Central 1, Salem 2 (9/30/24)

Derryfield 1, ConVal 0, (9/30/24)

The week ahead: