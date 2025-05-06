Manchester West HS Future Business Leaders of America seeking community help

Courtesy/Manchester West FBLA

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Members of the Manchester West High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Club are looking to get community help in their quest to afford the trip to the National FBLA Middle School and High School National Leadership Conference next month in California.

Several thousand dollars have already been raised, but more money is needed to help club members Prakriti Ghalley and Okiyanah Neptune afford the trip. Ghalley and Neptune joined fellow club member Nistha Prasai in finishing as runners up in the Video Editing event at last year’s FBLA New Hampshire Leadership Conference.

Anyone interested in helping out the club with their journey to California can email advisor Debbie Stratton at [email protected].

More information on FBLA can be found at fbla.org