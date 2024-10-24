West girls paint Queen City blue

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

MANCHESTER, NH – With a 3-0 victory at rival Manchester Central High School Wednesday evening, the Manchester West High School girls volleyball team locked up bragging rights for another year.

“The Manchester games are always the most important games out of our season, regardless of records or anything like that,” said longtime Central head coach Ed True. “It’s all about having that city pride and being able to say you beat the other team.

Though Central fought hard in Wednesday’s contest, keeping all three sets tight – 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 – the Blue Knights stood tall.

“We couldn’t really ask for more than their best, and they battled their hardest out there, so it is what it is,” he said. “Would love to have another shot at it, but at least we have one more Friday.”

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

Though the battle to West has been lost for Central, after also dropping a 3-1 contest at West on Sept. 6, the Little Green (0-16) still have a chance to split the season series with Memorial when they host the 3-14 Crusaders Friday at 6:30 p.m.

“We still have a lot of work to do but from where we were at the beginning of the season to where we are now is night and day,” said True. “I told the girls, ‘we’ve got to work on things, and when we fix those, new problems come up, and we’ve got to fix those,’ and that’s just the development of a young team … se we just have to keep working to be that much better next year and going forward.”

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live shots Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

See a photo you like? Browse these and many more for viewing and/or purchase from Lavigne’s Live Shots.