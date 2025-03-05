West KO’d in OT

Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison Photography

MANCHESTER, NH – The contest presented a unique first-round matchup between the eight and nine seeds in the Division-II boys basketball playoff tournament.

“It’s a tale of two teams,” said Bow High School boys basketball coach Eric Saucier. “We have size and they’re all guards … if we could combine the two teams, we’d have a top-two team in the state.”

Indeed, the ninth-ranked Falcons (12-6) outsized host Manchester West High School (12-6) at most every position, and though the eighth-seeded Blue Knights’ speed, outside shooting, crisp passing and swarming defense nearly won the game, it was the Falcons’ size that proved the difference in the 53-52 overtime thriller.

With 1.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Bow down 46-44, had an inbound play under the basket after West denied the Falcons back-to-back opportunities to tie the game.

The third try was the charm, however, as Peyton Larrabee was able to sneak inside and finish an easy layup to the game into overtime.

“We knew they were going to look to Jake (Reardon), so we called a slip play and Peyton did a good job slipping and Keenan made a good pass and (Peyton) made it,” Saucier said.

Then, in a back-and-forth overtime that featured six lead changes or ties, it was Falcons who managed to hang on in the closing seconds to secure the victory and a Friday-night matchup against top-ranked Pembroke (16-2).

“Tough one,” said West head coach Rich Otis. “That said, we had a great year, the kids were unbelievable. You know, nobody had us at 12-6, the eighth seed, but it hurts right now.

“I’m extremely proud of the kids. We’ve had great support from the administration, the community. Everybody’s been fantastic,” he added. “I know it stinks right now, but we really did have a great year.”

Saucier echoed that sentiment.

“Great program,” said Saucier. “(Otis) does a great job, as he does with every team he coaches, the kids play hard, they work their asses off and it was a great basketball game.”

Though the future looks bright for the Blue Knights, returning standout Max Houde, who dropped 19 on Bow, including five three-pointers, they’ll bid farewell to senior captain and point guard Tevin Edmunds, who matched Houde’s 19 points Tuesday, including 12 markers in the final 12 minutes of the contest.

“Tevin stepped up in the fourth quarter and overtime, hitting free throws, some big shots, all that stuff. He was fantastic,” said Otis. “He’s going to be missed. He’s a great kid and he’s been a pleasure to coach, and he’ll go play college basketball somewhere. Wherever he goes, he’ll make the best of it. He’s a hard-working kid. He’s one-of-a-kind.”