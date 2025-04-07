West Side Arena expecting cost savings from new refrigeration system

The new refrigeration system at the West Side Ice Arena

MANCHESTER, NH – As the cold weather begins to die down, the City of Manchester is expecting to see significant energy savings following upgrades to the West Side Ice Arena.

This was the first full season for a new refrigeration system using the refrigerant known as R-32, a more economically and environmentally friendly approach than the previous ice-making equipment used at the rink.

The new refrigeration system was installed in the middle of the 2023-24 season, taking over for a system that lasted 50 years.

While cost savings for the new system compared to the old one as of January, Manchester Department of Public Works Recreation and Enterprise Manager Brendan Lynch said that he expects a 33 percent decrease in energy usage for the new system.

Lynch also reports that the ice created is a higher quality than found with the old system.

“When people are getting out on the ice there’s less water, it’s really benefiting the skaters,” he said.

Lynch said that JFK Coliseum, the other public rink in the city, uses an ammonia-based refrigerant system, a system that is less energy-efficient, but more common.

West Side Ice Arena. Photo/Andrew Sylvia