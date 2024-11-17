West teacher arrested as part of federal investigation into sex trafficking of a minor

CONCORD, NH – The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire on Saturday released information involving the arrest of three people – one of them a teacher at Manchester West High School.
According to U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young Stacey Ray Lancaster, 46, of Hudson, faces charges of alleged attempted sex trafficking of a child at a Manchester hotel. Lancaster oversees the school’s Naval Junior ROTC program and serves as a liaison between the U.S. Navy and the school district.
Also arrested were Arthur Picanco, 42, of Bradford, Mass., and Ozeias Luiz Guilherme, 38, of Haverhill Mass. All three men remain in federal custody and will appear in court on Nov. 18.
Young said the three defendants were arrested as a result of a proactive federal and local law enforcement action based on an investigation by Homeland Security.
“Valuable assistance” was provided by the Manchester Police Department, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said Young. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Vicinanzo, Kasey Weiland, Anna Krasinski and Georgiana MacDonald are prosecuting the cases.
This case was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.
In response, Superintendent of Manchester Schools Jennifer Chmiel released the following statement:
Earlier today, Manchester School District was made aware of the arrest of a West High School teacher, Stacey Lancaster, who is charged with attempted sex trafficking of a minor. Mr. Lancaster oversees the school’s Naval Junior ROTC program and serves as a liaison between the US Navy and the school district.
At this time we do not have information that connects this arrest to a student within our district.
These are serious and disturbing charges, and we are aware that Mr. Lancaster is in law enforcement custody. Mr. Lancaster has been placed on administrative leave, and the District is working closely with law enforcement agencies assigned to this case. Unfortunately, we do not have further information to provide at this time.
The safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority, and in addition to supporting the law enforcement investigation, we are focused on ensuring our students have the support they need. The District and school leadership teams are working together to create a support plan for our students, and West families can expect further communication later this weekend with more details on this.
If you have an immediate concern, you can contact the US Attorney’s Office at 603-230-2563.