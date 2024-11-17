West teacher arrested as part of federal investigation into sex trafficking of a minor

U.S. District Court, Concord, NH. File Photo

CONCORD, NH – The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire on Saturday released information involving the arrest of three people – one of them a teacher at Manchester West High School.

According to U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young Stacey Ray Lancaster, 46, of Hudson, faces charges of alleged attempted sex trafficking of a child at a Manchester hotel. Lancaster oversees the school’s Naval Junior ROTC program and serves as a liaison between the U.S. Navy and the school district.

Also arrested were Arthur Picanco, 42, of Bradford, Mass., and Ozeias Luiz Guilherme, 38, of Haverhill Mass. All three men remain in federal custody and will appear in court on Nov. 18.

Young said the three defendants were arrested as a result of a proactive federal and local law enforcement action based on an investigation by Homeland Security.

“Valuable assistance” was provided by the Manchester Police Department, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said Young. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Vicinanzo, Kasey Weiland, Anna Krasinski and Georgiana MacDonald are prosecuting the cases.

This case was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

In response, Superintendent of Manchester Schools Jennifer Chmiel released the following statement: