When every second counts: Pediatric emergency care at The Elliot

When a child is sick or injured, parents need expert care, fast. At Elliot Hospital, our Pediatric Emergency Department (ED) is the only dedicated facility of its kind in New Hampshire, providing specialized care in a setting designed just for children and their families.

A specialized team for pediatric emergencies

As a pediatric emergency medicine physician, I see families at some of the most challenging moments of their lives. My role goes beyond providing medical care—I offer emotional support, guidance, and reassurance during a stressful time. It’s a privilege to be part of that journey.

Every year, The Elliot Hospital Pediatric ED team cares for more than 13,000 children—more than any other hospital in the state. Unlike most emergency departments, ours is staffed with board-certified pediatric emergency medicine physicians, nurses with advanced pediatric training, and child life specialists who help children feel more comfortable through play, age-appropriate education, and preparation for procedures.

Ready for children and their emergencies

In 2021, the Elliot Hospital Pediatric ED earned a National Pediatric Readiness Score of 96 out of 100, which is based on how prepared our emergency department is to care for pediatric patients. By comparison, the national average score for emergency departments with similar pediatric volume was 91, while the overall national average among all participating hospitals was 72. Our high score reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality emergency care for children.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), “better outcomes have been demonstrated for children cared for in pediatric EDs, including “increased survival from nontraumatic out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, decreased use of ionizing radiation imaging studies, and improved care of febrile neonates and children with asthma.”

At The Elliot, we have the advantage of both a general ED and Pediatric ED. This allows care provided just for children, with the flexibility and added resources of a larger emergency department.

Designed for children’s needs

From the equipment we use to the medications we stock, everything in Elliot’s pediatric emergency department is designed with children in mind. Our systems are set up to quickly access pediatric resources, supplies, and safety measures, including weight-based medication dosing and pediatric pharmacy support. Our nurses are trained in pediatric procedures and provide compassionate support tailored to young patients and their families.

Our department features four private rooms equipped with child-friendly details and specialized medical equipment designed specifically for young patients. In addition, our state-of-the-art pediatric trauma room allows us to provide lifesaving care for critically ill or injured children.

Comprehensive pediatric services

We offer a wide range of services to ensure comprehensive pediatric emergency care, including:

Sedation for painful procedures when appropriate

On-site radiology

24-hour psychiatric coverage

Access to specialists including orthopedics and trauma and pediatric specialists in surgery, anesthesia, gastroenterology, neurology, pediatric hospitalist medicine, and pharmacy

Coordinated care with Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Boston Children’s Hospital providers for pediatric specialties not available on-site and for pediatric intensive care

Pediatric inpatient care, including a Level III NICU and a dedicated pediatric/adolescent unit.

What to expect when you arrive

Children check in through the main emergency room and, whenever possible, receive care in the pediatric emergency department. If the Pediatric ED is full or a child requires immediate attention, they may be treated in the main emergency department. Because the Pediatric ED is part of a general emergency department, pediatric patients in the main ED still have access to specialized pediatric resources and care.

Bringing big-city pediatric emergency care to New Hampshire

What makes Elliot Hospital’s Pediatric ED even more unique is that it exists within a nonprofit community hospital. This level of specialized care is typically found only in large academic medical centers in major cities. By offering this level of care right here in New Hampshire, we ensure families have access to the highest quality pediatric emergency care close to home.

At Elliot Hospital’s pediatric emergency department, we don’t just treat medical conditions—we provide comfort, reassurance, and expert care when families need it most.

Dr. Emily A. Zajano is a board-certified pediatric emergency medicine physician with Elliot Emergency Medicine Specialists in Manchester, NH. She completed her medical education at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, followed by residency and internship at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital and a fellowship at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. With expertise in pediatric emergency care, she provides specialized, compassionate treatment for children in critical situations.

Elliot Health System is a non-profit organization firmly rooted in our community, serving the healthcare needs of patients since 1890. More at ElliotHospital.org.

Medical Matters provides you with expert tips and information on today’s health topics. For questions or comments, please contact contributions@solutionhealth.org.