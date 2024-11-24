Where are they now? Local athletes making their mark in college

High school athletes get a healthy amount of coverage from their local publications. But what happens when they move on to college?

InkLink is beginning a new series of “Where are they Now?” articles, focusing on local athletes participating in college athletics.

If you know of an athlete you think should be featured, send the information to Bill Gilman at yourtewksburytoday@gmail.com

The Saint Anselm’s men’s soccer team had a significant Manchester influence this season.

The Hawks posted a 3-9-4 record. However, after dropping their first eight games, they finished 3-1-4 over their last eight.

Anchoring the Saint Anselm defense was junior keeper David Hood (Manchester Central). Hood started 15 games, posting a goals against average of 1.82 and a save percentage of .752, with three shutouts.



Hood even managed to get into the scoring column with an assist.

Joining Hood on the Saint A’s roster was sophomore midfielder Tyler Telge (Manchester Memorial) and sophomore back Merim Husanovic (Manchester Memorial). Husanovic appeared in 12 games off the bench. Telge appeared in one game.

Freshman back Colleen Stankiewicz (Manchester Central) is a member of the Saint Anselm field hockey team. She has appeared in six games this season.

The Hawks (18-6-0) finished the regular season ranked No. 9 nationally in Division 2.

On Sunday, the Hawks defeated Kutztown University, 1-0, in overtime, to win their first-ever Division 2 National Championship.

St. Anselm opened the tournament with a 3-2 overtime win over Assumption, avenging it’s loss in the Northeast 10 Tournament final. The Hawks then knocked off East Stroudsburg in the semifinals.

Royce Williams (Trinity High) is a junior guard on the Southern New Hampshire men’s basketball team.

The Penmen are 1-3 on the young season. Williams has appeared in two games, averaging 6.5 PPG and hitting three of four three-point attempts.

He had 10 points in the SNHU season-opening loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.

Sophomore Zoe Demers (Manchester Central) has been a key member of the powerhouse Southern New Hampshire University field hockey team.

The Penwomen finished 16-4-0 and Demers started all 20 games, alternating between midfield and forward.

Demers has notched five goals and two assists, including one game-winning goal.

SNHU fell in the semifinals of the Noertheast 10 tournament to Assumption.

Their season came to an end on Saturday with a loss to No. 4 seed Kutztown University in the Division 2 National quarterfinals.

The Keene State men’s soccer team recently concluded its season with a 4-11-3 record.

Several local athletes were key members of the Owls’ roster.

Junior keeper Elden Husanovic (Manchester Memorial) played in four games, starting three. He had a 2.86 GAA and a save percentage of .600.

Senior Ali Alzawar (Manchester Central) played in all 17 games at defender, getting 12 starts. He notched one assist.

Senior Damir Hamzic (Manchester Memorial) was on the roster as a defender.

Sophomore Esteban Henao (Manchester Central) played 15 games at forward, getting seven starts. He got into the scoring column with one assist.

Freshman Martin Lubunga (Manchester Central) played in 14 games at forward, getting seven starts. He notched two goals and three assists in his rookie campaign.