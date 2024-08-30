Where historic charm meets modern luxury: The Residence at 1000 Elm

Brady Sullivan celebrates a half-century in the heart of the community.

The Residence at 1000 Elm.

MANCHESTER, NH – In a current market that is generating options for the best in downtown living, The Residence at 1000 Elm stands out a sophisticated apartment community that offers a blend of historic charm and modern – but nostalgic – amenities.

A Historic Building Revitalized

In 2006, Brady Sullivan Properties bought the historic 20-story commercial building. Over the years, specifically during COVID, when many office personnel found themselves working from home, the occupancy of commercial tenants began to decline, prompting a new vision for the property.

“First and foremost, we were happy to keep it all commercial if the demand was here,” Arthur Sullivan said. “But we felt, ‘Let’s re-look at this and see what else can we do?’ And residential just makes all the sense.”

The result was the kickstart project of The Residence at 1000 Elm – approximately 200 luxury apartments on 10 floors of the tower and some on the ground floor. Now, The Residence at 1000 Elm is rolling out the red carpet for its keyless apartments to renters looking to live in Manchester’s energetic downtown area.

“Now, we think we’re going to bring this building right up to 100%,” Sullivan added.

Modern Living in Historic Downtown

“The apartments at The Residence at 1000 Elm are animal-friendly and non-smoking apartments that have all the frills, showcasing gleaming quartz countertops in both the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, and designer flooring throughout,” Mikel MacAuley, Executive Director of Residence said. “Many apartments boast stunning views.”

Renters will be able to choose from 1 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, or even 3 Bedroom layouts.

Unique Amenities with a Nostalgic Retro Flair

On top of stunning mountain views, as well as a direct view of downtown, renters of The Residence at 1000 Elm will enjoy a unique amenities package that combines modern comfort with historical significance.

One of the most unique features includes the game room situated in the original Vault used by Merchant’s National Bank and Merchant’s Savings Bank. Also included in the amenities package is a putting green, a spacious theatre, a 6-foot-wide Light Bright in the common room, a fitness room with today’s best commercial-grade equipment, a WiFi lounge, a library holding hidden treasures showcasing some of the building’s original tenants, such as a Destination Teddy Bear from Delta Airlines, a camera used by Olan Mills, a menu from Ground Round, and an old rotary telephone that residents can leave messages on.

50th Anniversary and The Lollipops Spinning Back into History

In another nod to the building’s historical significance, The Lollipops statue made its reappearance at Brady Sullivan Plaza in November 2023 – a recreation of the original piece titled Fantasy by artist Robert Amory of Boston.

“We knew The Residence at 1000 Elm would have a modern-day spin of the 1970s-era, and the renewal of The Lollipops only seemed right,” said Shane Brady of Brady Sullivan Properties. “It was also a surprise for Arthur Sullivan, who did not know they were being recreated. He was born and raised here in Manchester, and we knew he would be ecstatic to see The Lollipops make their way back to our property.”

The wind sculpture, created by 603 Metals, stands 13.5 feet tall, with ten 4-foot arms, each arm hosting 3-foot circular discs painted in Illusion Orange. These components together create the 14.5-foot sculpture, which spins in any direction the wind is blowing.

The 2023 installation of The Lollipops aligns perfectly with the building’s 50th Anniversary which takes place on November 21 of this year. Additionally, in May, the statue was honored with the Manchester Historic Association’s Nostalgic Award, recognizing its significant contribution to the city’s heritage.

The Appeal of City Living in Today’s Society

City living has grown increasingly more attractive for modern renters, providing residents with the opportunity to enjoy urban living without the responsibilities of homeownership. By transforming buildings like The Residence at 1000 Elm, Brady Sullivan Properties revitalizes downtown areas and helps create thriving communities.

“Brady Sullivan Properties has been committed and focused on revitalizing the downtown areas to make them more attractive for residents, creating mixed-use spaces by combining residential with retail, dining, entertainment and even commercial office space,” said MacAuley. “We’ve created a vibrant atmosphere where residents can live work and play within walking distance of home while simultaneously boosting the economics of downtown businesses.”

For more information about The Residence at 1000 Elm visit, 1000elm.com.