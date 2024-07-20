Who wants to buy 28 acres and a former historic Tavern for $189,000?

LISBON, NH – This property listing is being promoted by the NH Preservation Alliance – it features the Young-Cobleigh Tavern, first built as a blockhouse and then expanded into a tavern in the late 18th century.

In the 1820s, the building was renovated and expanded to its current form. The large building (almost 17,000 square feet) was in the Cobleigh Family until 1968. This significant property will need a sympathetic owner who will delight in its intact features, including ballrooms, original windows, and doors.

Note: 400 additional acres are also for sale. This particular house and lot include 28 acres, offered at $189,000. Click here to view a gallery of photos and more information.