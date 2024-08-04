Wild weather: Record-breaking rainfall leads to flash flooding

A car navigates some “deep waters” on Beech Street Sunday after nearly 2-inches of rain fell. Photo/Dan Splaine Photography

MANCHESTER, NH – A fast-moving and intense storm blew through the city causing some flash flooding.

Meteorologist Rick Gordon explained the situation that created flooding around the city, including on Beech and Valley streets.

“An unstable and warm air mass, coupled with an upper-level disturbance, triggered a series of intense thunderstorms accompanied by torrential rain. The rainfall on Sunday amounted to 1.59 inches, breaking the previous record for the date of 1.17 inches set in 1929,” Gordon said.