Winless through 11, young Crusaders charge on

Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison photography

MANCHESTER, NH – With an 8-0 home loss to Londonderry Tuesday night, the Manchester Memorial High School girls soccer team fell to 0-11 on the season.

But the focus for the young Crusaders is really growth this season, not wins and losses, said head coach Nick Gardner.

“The record is not great right now for us, but they’re still fighting, they’re still trying every single game,” he said. “Their spirits are still high, so we just have to keep that up, keep improving on the little things and hopefully get some wins and keep building from here.”

The Crusaders may have a couple chances to find that win column over the final two weeks of the regular season.

They travel 0-11 Spaulding for a 4 p.m. kickoff Thursday followed by a match at 6-4-1 Nashua North Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

Memorial then hosts the last three matches of the season against 4-3-3 Timberlane, 0-10-1 Alvirne and 6-3-1 Nashua South, on Oct. 17, 21 and 24, respectively.

