Wish granted: Manchester firefighters come together for Make-A-Wish swimming pool installation

Manchester firefighters working together to install a swimming pool to fulfill a “Make-A-Wish.” Photo/Jeffrey Hsstings

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester firefighters from the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) 856 came together to support a young child who was granted a wish from Make-A-Wish New Hampshire.

The child who lives on the West Side of Manchester was recently granted the wish of a new pool, which Empire Pool installed.

Off-duty firefighters came together to upgrade the experience, built a deck on the side of the pool, and provided the electricity needed for the mechanical parts of the pool.

More than a dozen current and retired firefighters from IAFF 856 started the deck early Friday morning at the child’s home. Crews began cutting the lumber provided at a reduced rate by Mast Road Lumber.

One Source Construction LLC, owned by firefighter Craig Robichaud, donated its time as the contractor, helping coordinate the team of experienced carpenters. All the firefighters donated their time free of charge.

By midday, the crews took a short break for lunch provided by Wrap City and then got back to work, finishing the project by early afternoon.

Firefighter Mike Meehan, a licensed electrician, donated all the electrical services for the installation at the house.

Every year, members of IAFF 856 raise funds and offer services that support Manchester families.

Make-A-Wish New Hampshire is a nonprofit organization dedicated to granting the wishes of children diagnosed with critical illnesses across the state. Since its inception, it has been committed to bringing hope, strength, and joy to these courageous children and their families during challenging times.

Founded on the belief in the transformative power of a wish, the organization operates with the mission to create life-changing experiences that provide emotional and physical healing. Each wish granted is tailored to the unique dreams of the child, whether it’s meeting a favorite celebrity, traveling to a dream destination, or experiencing a special adventure.

The impact of these wishes extends far beyond a momentary escape from illness. Research shows that wish experiences can improve a child’s quality of life, boost their emotional resilience, and enhance their overall well-being. By fulfilling these heartfelt desires, Make-A-Wish New Hampshire strives to empower children, giving them the strength to face their medical challenges with renewed hope and determination.

Make-A-Wish New Hampshire relies heavily on the support of volunteers, donors, and community partners to make these wishes a reality. Through collaborative efforts and generous contributions, the organization continues to brighten the lives of children facing critical illnesses, providing them with memories that last a lifetime.

Pool installation, a Make-a-Wish granted by Manchester fire fighters. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

