Woman dead following motorcycle accident in Derry

DERRY, NH – On July 4, 2025, at approximately 5:38 p.m. the Derry Police Department responded to report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of East Derry and Pond roads. Arriving officers found a female laying in the roadway.

Derry Fire Department personnel and Derry Police Department Officers administered emergency aid. Derry Fire Department transported the female by ambulance to Elliott Hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later. The roadway remains closed currently. Identities of the parties involved are not being released, pending next of kin notification.

The Derry Police Accident Reconstruction Team is conducting an on-scene investigation. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.