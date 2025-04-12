World Affairs Council of New Hampshire hosting discussion on Artificial Intelligence

Manchester, NH – Artificial Intelligence has the ability to reshape everything in the world, from how people interact with each other, what jobs remain available, and even how people learn. As the world enters this transformational age, it remains important for people to drive conversations on what the future could and should look like. Through the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire’s second installment of its T. William & Patricia Ayers Global Tipping Points Series, this global community will look at how A.I. can revolutionize global higher education.

Featuring a fireside chat with Dr. Paul LeBlanc, co-founder of Matter and Space and the immediate Past President of Southern New Hampshire University, audiences will engage in a future focused conversation on integrating human development into educational practices. Scheduled for April 29 at 6:00 PM, WACNH will provide in-person and online audiences with the unique opportunity to explore this important topic with Dr. LeBlanc, a globally recognized leader in innovative approaches to learning.

“Utilizing A.I. to personalize learning experiences for people around the world has the opportunity to empower learners in a new and exciting way,” said Tim Horgan, WACNH Executive Director. “However, there remain significant challenges to leveraging this approach to learning while avoiding an overreliance on technology. This is at the heart of what Dr. LeBlanc will explore with the audience throughout the evening.”

The event will take place at Paul J. LeBlanc Hall at Southern New Hampshire University and will last one hour. It will also be livestreamed to national and international audiences, ensuring a diverse range of perspectives in the discussion.

Registration is required for in-person attendance, as space is limited. Light refreshments will be provided. Online participants can join via the YouTube player on WACNH’s homepage at wacnh.org. To register, visit https://wacnh.org/event-6088784.