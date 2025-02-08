Write. Report. Inspire. Call for entries for inaugural Inkubator student journalism writing competition

MANCHESTER, NH – Ready, set, write! There’s no time like the present to explore topics that are most relevant to you and the world we live in. This writing competition is part of our Inkubator program, as we find ways to nurture future journalists. This competition is open to students in grades 9-12.

Cash prizes – and Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream for the cream of the crop of entries.

WHAT TO KNOW

We’re looking for young writers interested in challenging themselves by researching and writing an article on the topic of social media (more on that below).

Deadline: March 15, 2025

Choose your topic: The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health or The Role of Social Media in Society. Entries should be 500-1,500 words, double-spaced, using Times New Roman font with indented

paragraphs. Cite your sources! Click here for all the details to enter, plus complete contest criteria.

Submissions with signed waiver should be sent to:

inklinkcontest@fuunevents.com