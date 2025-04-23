Zoo Health Club donates scoreboard to Parkside Middle School

New scoreboard at Parkside. Courtesy/Chris Morgan

MANCHESTER, NH – A new scoreboard has been installed at Parkside Middle School thanks to a donation from the Zoo Manchester Health Club co-owner Ed Baroody.

Baroody says he was contacted by Ward 1 Alderman Chris Morgan regarding a need for a scoreboard replaced at the school.

“I thought that (the scoreboard) would be valuable to the kids and the community to have something working well,” said Baroody.

Baroody, who hopes to establish the Zoo Health Club as one of the primary supporters of youth sports in the city, says he may help replace scoreboards at other schools as well. Additionally, the Zoo is helping to refurbish the gymnasium at Manchester West High School as it helped at Trinity in the past. Baroody says that he is giving free gym memberships to high school athletes in the community.

“We are extremely grateful to Mr. Baroody for his presence in the community and his generosity and support of Manchester School District, particularly the Middle School at Parkside,” said Assistant Superintendent Forrest Ransdell. “As Parkside’s former principal, I have firsthand knowledge of how deep and genuine the appreciation will be for this gesture.”

Baroody’s philanthropy also extends to helping children in the community without bicycles, as any new Zoo members donating a bicycle before May 4 will get a free month of membership.