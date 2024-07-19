12 residents displaced, 3 cats and a dog rescued; 2 cats perish in fire at Somerville Street multi-family

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

 Resources: Engines 7,10,11,2,3,6,9,8 Truck 7,1,6 Rescue 1 Squad 1 Paramedic intercept car  and ALS 16. 

MANCHESTER, NH – At approximately 3:04 p.m. a fire was reported at 741 Somerville St. On arrival crews encountered heavy smoke coming from the front side of  the building on floors two and three. When crews surveyed the building they discovered a massive volume of smoke and fire forcefully blowing out the second floor windows onto the porches and engulfing the third-floor porch and roofline.

Battalion Chief Ken Proulx called a second  alarm shortly after arrival. Engine 7’s crew stretched a hand line through the front door to  the second floor where the fire was believed to have started in the kitchen area. Other companies stretched backup hand lines as well as a line to the porches and quickly knocked  the fire down.

All three ladder trucks were able to set up on the building and began extensive  exterior over haul to the roof and porches. The building had five units and housed eight adults and four children. No civilians were injured. Crews operating in the building were able to save three cats and a dog, but unfortunately two cats did perish in the fire.

One fire fighter suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization. Under control was issued at 15:47. Companies broke down and cleared turning the property over to property management 

Special Challenges: Road construction in the area; fire was considerably advanced  before MFD was notified.

Fire Cause: Under investigation 

Estimated Dollar Loss: $100,000

