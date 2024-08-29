2 injured in domestic on Country Club Drive

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 29, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Country Club Drive for a domestic incident.

Arriving officers learned that two people had been injured; one suffered from a stab wound and the other had been shot. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are at the beginning stages of their investigation and it is unclear what the circumstances were that led up to these injuries. All involved parties have been identified, and there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

Please avoid the area as police work. More information will be released when it is appropriate.