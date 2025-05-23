2 Manchester teachers named among semifinalists for 2026 NH Teacher of the Year

NH Teacher of the Year semifinalists.

CONCORD, NH — Two Manchester teachers are among the nine semi-finalists for 2026 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year award. The New Hampshire Department of Education made the announcement Friday. The teachers were selected from a total of 105 nominees and 29 applicants.

The semi-finalists are:

First Name Last Name Teacher’s School Town Sharon DeVincent Jewett Street School Manchester Justine Dube Lamprey River Elementary School Raymond Jennifer Howard Hampstead Middle School Hampstead Ashley LeClair Pinkerton Academy Derry Jennifer McDonald Gilford High School Gilford Michelle McGee Manchester School of Technology Manchester Kelsey Moore Heartwood Public Charter School Jefferson Megan Philbrook Andover Elementary/Middle School Andover Bob Pooler Hollis-Brookline Middle School Hollis

“Congratulations to this year’s Teacher of the Year semi-finalists. These outstanding educators represent the very best of New Hampshire schools – where excellence, creativity, and compassion come together to shape the future of our state,” said Governor Kelly Ayotte. “Joe and I are proud to celebrate their dedication and grateful for the difference they make in the lives of Granite State students and families.”

“It’s a privilege to introduce our nine semi-finalists. Their passion for student success and commitment to excellence shine through, and I commend them for their profound impact on education. We look forward to learning more about each of them as the selection process continues,” said Christine Brennan, deputy commissioner of education.

Commissioner Frank Edelblut echoed those sentiments. “These semi-finalists are cultivating inspiring classrooms where growth and collaboration thrive. Their influence extends beyond their own students, uplifting colleagues and strengthening the fabric of their school communities,” said Edelblut.

A final recipient will be selected this fall. The 2026 Teacher of the Year will be New Hampshire’s entrant in the National Teacher of the Year program, which is run by the Council of Chief State School Officers.