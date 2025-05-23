    2 Manchester teachers named among semifinalists for 2026 NH Teacher of the Year

    Byline:
    , ,
    ,
    NH Teacher of the Year semifinalists.

    CONCORD, NH — Two Manchester teachers are among the nine semi-finalists for 2026 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year award. The New Hampshire Department of Education made the announcement Friday. The teachers were selected from a total of 105 nominees and 29 applicants.  

    The semi-finalists are: 

    First  Name Last Name Teacher’s School Town
    Sharon DeVincent Jewett Street School Manchester
    Justine Dube Lamprey River Elementary School Raymond
    Jennifer Howard Hampstead Middle School Hampstead
    Ashley LeClair Pinkerton Academy Derry
    Jennifer McDonald Gilford High School Gilford
    Michelle McGee Manchester School of Technology Manchester
    Kelsey Moore Heartwood Public Charter School Jefferson
    Megan Philbrook Andover Elementary/Middle School Andover
    Bob Pooler Hollis-Brookline Middle School Hollis

    “Congratulations to this year’s Teacher of the Year semi-finalists. These outstanding educators  represent the very best of New Hampshire schools – where excellence, creativity, and  compassion come together to shape the future of our state,” said Governor Kelly Ayotte. “Joe  and I are proud to celebrate their dedication and grateful for the difference they make in the lives  of Granite State students and families.”  

    “It’s a privilege to introduce our nine semi-finalists. Their passion for student success and  commitment to excellence shine through, and I commend them for their profound impact on  education. We look forward to learning more about each of them as the selection process  continues,” said Christine Brennan, deputy commissioner of education.  

    Commissioner Frank Edelblut echoed those sentiments. “These semi-finalists are cultivating  inspiring classrooms where growth and collaboration thrive. Their influence extends beyond  their own students, uplifting colleagues and strengthening the fabric of their school  communities,” said Edelblut. 

    A final recipient will be selected this fall. The 2026 Teacher of the Year will be New  Hampshire’s entrant in the National Teacher of the Year program, which is run by the Council of  Chief State School Officers. 

    Subscribe to receive your free daily eNews + a note from the Ink Link publisher.

    We don’t spam!

    Header photo by Stonewall Photography 