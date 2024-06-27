2 people injured when wind topples part of a tree on Hanover Street

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Companies were dispatched to the intersection of Hanover and Union streets Thursday for a report of traumatic injuries, due to a very large portion of a tree that had fallen from the First Congressional Church property.

After being dispatched at about 12:30 p.m. rescue crews encountered two people who had sustained injuries, a man and a woman. Firefighters worked to free the two people and began medical treatment of the man who was the most seriously injured.

A second ambulance was requested for the woman, who later refused treatment or transport. The man was transported to the Elliot Hospital, his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening. One vehicle that was parked on Hanover street sustained damage from the fallen tree. Manchester Parks and Recreation was requested and responded to remove the tree limbs from Hanover street. Hanover street was closed while crews cleaned and removed debris from the area.

