3-day trial ends with city man convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child

Hillsborough County Superior Court North. Photo/NHPR

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man was convicted of 18 child rape charges after a three-day trial in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District.

Librado Robledo, 49, of Orange Street, was convicted of 15 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and three aggravated felonious sexual assault pattern offenses.

The child was 9-years-old when the assaults began on Oct. 15, 2014 and continued through Feb. 28, 2017. Robledo was accused of making the child repeatedly perform fellatio on him.

First Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Shawn Sweeney, in a news release, commended the victim for providing “critical testimony detailing the assaults, including specific information about the manner, timing and locations where the sexual assaults occurred.”

The victim was on the witness stand for three hours, he said, and “remained steadfast in recounting the traumatic experiences to the jury.”

Prosecutors Alexander G. Gatzoulis and Nicholas Anderson, in a joint statement, said the convictions “demonstrate our office’s commitment to seeking justice for survivors of sexual assault. We commend the courage of the victim in coming forward and testifying, as well as the thorough investigation conducted by the Manchester Police Department.”

Manchester Police Lt. Nick Georgoulis led the investigation. Heather Morgan, victim/witness advocate, worked with the victim throughout the trial, and the team’s paralegal was Jordan Baer.

Robledo is expected to be sentenced in July.