47 student artists from Manchester School District selected for 2025 NH Scholastic Art Awards

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester School District recently announced that 47 students representing four schools will have entries in the 2025 New Hampshire Scholastic Art Awards. A special exhibition and reception was held March 20 at the District Welcome Center.
The annual arts competition includes 17 categories that students can compete in, with awards including the Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention. Students in grades 7-12 can enter works in the competition.
“As a visual arts educator in the Manchester School District, and a member of the Board of Directors for the Scholastic Art Awards of New Hampshire, I am extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication shown by our Manchester students and educators,” said Eric Surak of Memorial High School. “Winning a Scholastic Art Award is an extraordinary accomplishment, and the amount of work awarded in this district is a testament to the creativity, passion and drive present in our classrooms. Our students are true visionaries, and I am so happy to see their originality and commitment be awarded. Congratulations to all!”
The Scholastic Art Awards of New Hampshire is hosting an exhibition of selected artwork and reception on Thursday, March 20, from 5:30-7 pm at the District Welcome Center building, 148 Concord Street. The Welcome Center, as you may know, also houses New England College’s Art at the French program; NEC’s Institute of Art and Design is the Gold Key sponsor of the Scholastic Art Awards.
The full list of winners from Manchester School District is below:
Central High School
- Aubrey Boucher – Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration
- Zuzu Cross – Silver Key: Ceramics & Glass
- Max Hadfield – Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration
- Lauren Hallee – Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass
- Violet Henderson – Gold Key: Painting
- Desmond Hossfeld – Gold Key & Silver Key: Photography
- Johanna Huezo – Gold Key: Painting; Gold Key: Ceramics & Glass; Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass, Painting, Drawing & Illustration, Mixed Media
- Kafilo Kabirizi – Honorable Mention: Painting
- Fany Munoz – Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass x2
- Alexia Prodanis – Silver Key: Painting x2; Silver Key: Ceramics & Glass x2; Silver Key: Portfolio; Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration x2
- Sophia Pulli – Honorable Mention: Painting; Honorable Mention:Drawing & Illustration x2
- Sophie Roux – Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration x2; Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration
- Lily Szulc – Gold Key: Ceramics & Glass; Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration; Silver Key: Portfolio
- Katherine Thorner – Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass
- Madeleine York – Honorable Mention: Sculpture
Memorial High School
- Emilie Bilodeau – Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration; Honorable Mention: Digital Art
- Isabella Bowden – Gold Key: Ceramics & Glass
- Isabella Bradley – Silver Key: Photography: Silver Key: Portfolio
- Gabrielle Clarke – Silver Key: Photography
- Ayvah Collier – Honorable Mention: Photography x3
- Emily Dahl – Gold Key, Best of Show: Mixed Media; Silver Key: Mixed Media; Honorable Mention: Painting
- Zoe Desjardins – Silver Key: Ceramics & Glass; Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass
- Shayla Dinh – Honorable Mention: Photography
- Aiden Gilbert – Honorable Mention: Photography
- Aylin Gomez Rodriguez – Silver Key: Mixed Media; Honorable Mention: Painting
- Santiago Gutierrez Velez – Honorable Mention: Digital Art
- Olivia Horne – Gold Key: Photography; Silver Key: Photography; Honorable Mention: Photography
- Emily Lam – Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration
- Angelina Loaiza – Honorable Mention: Portfolio (Art)
- Abigail McLeod – Silver Key: Photography; Honorable Mention: Photography
- Janna Mori – Silver Key : Photography
- Selena Ortiz – Gold Key: Photography; Honorable Mention: Photography
- Emiel Sefuentes – Honorable Mention: Portfolio (Art)
- Constance Shaw – Silver Key: Photography
- Maxim Shuran – Silver Key: Photography x2
- Jeremy Troncoso – Honorable Mention: Sculpture
- Isaac Vachon – Honorable Mention: Design
- Max Vaillancourt – Silver Key: Photography
- Noah Webster – Honorable Mention: Design
Southside Middle School
- Sarah Anum – Honorable Mention: Painting
- Kaya Campbell – Honorable Mention: Mixed Media
- Morgan Gilman – Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration
- Noah Ouellette – Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration
Hillside Middle School
- Julia Hlasny – Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration
- Sophie Montgomery – Honorable Mention: Painting
- Scarlett Scott – Honorable Mention: Painting
- Chloe White – Silver Key: Painting