47 student artists from Manchester School District selected for 2025 NH Scholastic Art Awards

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester School District recently announced that 47 students representing four schools will have entries in the 2025 New Hampshire Scholastic Art Awards. A special exhibition and reception was held March 20 at the District Welcome Center.

The annual arts competition includes 17 categories that students can compete in, with awards including the Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention. Students in grades 7-12 can enter works in the competition.

“As a visual arts educator in the Manchester School District, and a member of the Board of Directors for the Scholastic Art Awards of New Hampshire, I am extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication shown by our Manchester students and educators,” said Eric Surak of Memorial High School. “Winning a Scholastic Art Award is an extraordinary accomplishment, and the amount of work awarded in this district is a testament to the creativity, passion and drive present in our classrooms. Our students are true visionaries, and I am so happy to see their originality and commitment be awarded. Congratulations to all!”

The Scholastic Art Awards of New Hampshire is hosting an exhibition of selected artwork and reception on Thursday, March 20, from 5:30-7 pm at the District Welcome Center building, 148 Concord Street. The Welcome Center, as you may know, also houses New England College’s Art at the French program; NEC’s Institute of Art and Design is the Gold Key sponsor of the Scholastic Art Awards.

The full list of winners from Manchester School District is below:

Central High School

Aubrey Boucher – Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration

Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration Zuzu Cross – Silver Key: Ceramics & Glass

Silver Key: Ceramics & Glass Max Hadfield – Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration

Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration Lauren Hallee – Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass

Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass Violet Henderson – Gold Key: Painting

Gold Key: Painting Desmond Hossfeld – Gold Key & Silver Key: Photography

Gold Key & Silver Key: Photography Johanna Huezo – Gold Key: Painting; Gold Key: Ceramics & Glass; Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass, Painting, Drawing & Illustration, Mixed Media

Gold Key: Painting; Gold Key: Ceramics & Glass; Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass, Painting, Drawing & Illustration, Mixed Media Kafilo Kabirizi – Honorable Mention: Painting

Honorable Mention: Painting Fany Munoz – Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass x2

Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass x2 Alexia Prodanis – Silver Key: Painting x2; Silver Key: Ceramics & Glass x2; Silver Key: Portfolio; Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration x2

Silver Key: Painting x2; Silver Key: Ceramics & Glass x2; Silver Key: Portfolio; Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration x2 Sophia Pulli – Honorable Mention: Painting; Honorable Mention:Drawing & Illustration x2

Honorable Mention: Painting; Honorable Mention:Drawing & Illustration x2 Sophie Roux – Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration x2; Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration

Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration x2; Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration Lily Szulc – Gold Key: Ceramics & Glass; Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration; Silver Key: Portfolio

Gold Key: Ceramics & Glass; Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration; Silver Key: Portfolio Katherine Thorner – Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass

Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass Madeleine York – Honorable Mention: Sculpture

Memorial High School

Emilie Bilodeau – Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration; Honorable Mention: Digital Art

Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration; Honorable Mention: Digital Art Isabella Bowden – Gold Key: Ceramics & Glass

Gold Key: Ceramics & Glass Isabella Bradley – Silver Key: Photography: Silver Key: Portfolio

Silver Key: Photography: Silver Key: Portfolio Gabrielle Clarke – Silver Key: Photography

Silver Key: Photography Ayvah Collier – Honorable Mention: Photography x3

Honorable Mention: Photography x3 Emily Dahl – Gold Key, Best of Show: Mixed Media; Silver Key: Mixed Media; Honorable Mention: Painting

Gold Key, Best of Show: Mixed Media; Silver Key: Mixed Media; Honorable Mention: Painting Zoe Desjardins – Silver Key: Ceramics & Glass; Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass

Silver Key: Ceramics & Glass; Honorable Mention: Ceramics & Glass Shayla Dinh – Honorable Mention: Photography

Honorable Mention: Photography Aiden Gilbert – Honorable Mention: Photography

Honorable Mention: Photography Aylin Gomez Rodriguez – Silver Key: Mixed Media; Honorable Mention: Painting

Silver Key: Mixed Media; Honorable Mention: Painting Santiago Gutierrez Velez – Honorable Mention: Digital Art

Honorable Mention: Digital Art Olivia Horne – Gold Key: Photography; Silver Key: Photography; Honorable Mention: Photography

Gold Key: Photography; Silver Key: Photography; Honorable Mention: Photography Emily Lam – Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration

Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration Angelina Loaiza – Honorable Mention: Portfolio (Art)

Honorable Mention: Portfolio (Art) Abigail McLeod – Silver Key: Photography; Honorable Mention: Photography

Silver Key: Photography; Honorable Mention: Photography Janna Mori – Silver Key : Photography

Silver Key : Photography Selena Ortiz – Gold Key: Photography; Honorable Mention: Photography

Gold Key: Photography; Honorable Mention: Photography Emiel Sefuentes – Honorable Mention: Portfolio (Art)

Honorable Mention: Portfolio (Art) Constance Shaw – Silver Key: Photography

Silver Key: Photography Maxim Shuran – Silver Key: Photography x2

Silver Key: Photography x2 Jeremy Troncoso – Honorable Mention: Sculpture

Honorable Mention: Sculpture Isaac Vachon – Honorable Mention: Design

Honorable Mention: Design Max Vaillancourt – Silver Key: Photography

Silver Key: Photography Noah Webster – Honorable Mention: Design

Southside Middle School

Sarah Anum – Honorable Mention: Painting

Honorable Mention: Painting Kaya Campbell – Honorable Mention: Mixed Media

Honorable Mention: Mixed Media Morgan Gilman – Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration

Silver Key: Drawing & Illustration Noah Ouellette – Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration

Hillside Middle School

Julia Hlasny – Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration

Honorable Mention: Drawing & Illustration Sophie Montgomery – Honorable Mention: Painting

Honorable Mention: Painting Scarlett Scott – Honorable Mention: Painting

Honorable Mention: Painting Chloe White – Silver Key: Painting