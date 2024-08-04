Adam Montgomery moved from NH prison

Adam Montgomery enters the courtroom for the first day of his trial on weapons charges at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on June 1, 2023. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Adam Montgomery, sentenced to 56-years to life for the murder of his 5-year-old daughter and related offenses is no longer detained in the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord.

“Adam Montgomery is currently in a correctional facility outside of the NHDOC system. I am unable to give any details outside of that information,” said Jane Graham, spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Corrections in an emailed statement.

Some media outlets are reporting he was recently transferred to a correctional facility in Virginia. However, the online inmate locator for Virginia’s Department of Corrections does not list Montgomery as an inmate.

Under state law, the NHDOC commissioner is permitted to transfer prisoners if they cannot be kept safe or be properly cared for in the facility.

Montgomery was convicted of beating Harmony Montgomery to death and hiding and abusing her corpse for months before disposing of it in a still undiscovered location. Last May, he was sentenced to 45-years-to-life for second-degree murder and given two 3 1/2 to 7-year sentences for witness tampering and falsifying physical evidence, and 4 to 8 years for a second- degree assault charge for giving the 5-year-old a black eye in July 2019.

He was given a 12-month suspended sentence on a charge of abuse of corpse.

The sentence totaled 56 years and is consecutive to Montomgery’s 32 ½ to 67-year sentence for convictions of being an armed career criminal and stolen weapon offenses, essentially giving him a life sentence.

The case made national headlines because Harmony was missing for close to two years before authorities were made aware of it. Crystal Sorey, the child’s biological mother, was in rehab when she lost custody of her daughter to Adam.

She said Adam prevented her from seeing Harmony. The last time she saw Harmony was over Easter in April of 2019. Manchester police learned of her disappearance in late 2021, nearly two years after she went missing.

Sorey said she contacted child services at various times to report she hadn’t seen her daughter but no one listened to her. It wasn’t until the Division of Children, Youth and Families referred the case to Manchester police that anyone took her seriously.

Capt. Jack Dunleavy of the juvenile division was the individual who listened and ultimately headed the investigation into the child’s disappearance.

Police still are searching for Harmony’s remains.