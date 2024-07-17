AG’s office releases name of officer involved in June 28 shooting death at Bridge & Beech streets

Police at the scene of a shooting Friday involving a Manchester Police officer in which a man was shot and killed. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – The identity of the Manchester police officer involved in the shooting death on June 28, 2024 of Andrew E. Smith, 56, has been released by the attorney general’s office.

The officer who discharged his weapon was Sgt. Daniel Whelan, who has approximately 18 years of law enforcement experience.  He has been with the Manchester Police Department since 2010.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

It is anticipated that the report regarding the incident and whether the officer’s use of deadly force was justified will be released once the investigation is completed. No further updates are expected until that report is released.

