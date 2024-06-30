Autopsy results released on man shot by police

Police at the scene of a shooting Friday involving a Manchester Police officer in which a man was shot and killed. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

CONCORD, NH – The AG’s office released the following update on an autopsy performed on the victim in a shooting that happened Friday.

The adult male involved in yesterday morning’s officer-involved shooting has been identified as Andrew E. Smith, age 56, of Manchester.. Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy of Mr. Smith’s body today. Dr. Duval determined that the cause of his death was multiple gunshot wounds of the chest and abdomen, and the manner of death was homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

The investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Justice with the assistance of the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit into this event is ongoing. The identity of the officer using deadly force will not be disclosed until formal interviews take place; this is expected to take place in the next 5 to 10 business days. The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation.

