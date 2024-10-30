Aldenberg named as Chief Military and Veterans Officer for Easterseals NH/VT

Allen Aldenberg. Courtesy/Easterseals

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Following his retirement announcement earlier this week, Easterseals of New Hampshire and Vermont has named Manchester Police Department Chief Allen Aldenberg as its Chief Military and Veterans Services Officer.

In this role, Aldenberg will oversee the operations of the Easterseals New Hampshire Military and Veterans campus currently expected to open in Summer 2025.

“Allen is ideally-suited to this new position for our Military & Veterans Campus,” said Maureen Beauregard, President and CEO of Easterseals NH & VT. “Given his management experience and unique background in law enforcement and with the military, I fully expect he will develop effective procedures and strategies to successfully open and maintain campus operations.”

Hired as chief in 2020 following 17 years with the Manchester Police Department, Aldenberg is also currently a colonel in the New Hampshire Army National Guard, serving as brigade commander for the 54th Troop Command. Recently he has been selected for promotion by the U.S. Senate for promotion to Brigadier General. He has also served as Director of Domestic Operations for the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

“It’s a great opportunity. I’m very humbled that they selected me for that position. I can’t think of a better opportunity for my next career,” said Aldenberg. “As a veteran, the opportunity to work with veterans and help veterans is a great way to spend the rest of my professional life.”