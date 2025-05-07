Aldermen hold off for now on Pine Street bike lane

Chris Morgan on May 6, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A plan to create a new bike lane out of an existing car lane on Pine Street from Bridge to Webster Street has been tabled by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic.

Ward 1 Alderman Chris Morgan proposed the motion to table the request, which was approved by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2019 and was scheduled to take place at the next scheduled resurfacing and re-striping of that area of Pine Street, which is pending for this summer.

Similar transitions of travel lanes from usage by cars to bikes were finalized in nearby one-way streets between Bridge and Webster Street during street re-striping and paving in recent years.

Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry said he has heard that this change on nearby streets has helped cyclist safety and Ward 2 Alderman Dan Goonan said that it has helped the safety of drivers who park and are exiting their cars on those streets. Manchester Department of Public Works Chief Highway Engineer Caleb Dobbins said that accidents had decreased in that area following the changes.

Caleb Dobbins on May 6, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Ward 6 Alderman Crissy Kantor said that she has not seen many cyclists on the roads and the ones she sees act in a dangerous manner. Kantor also expressed concern what impact the changes may have over the winter and preferred that any Department of Public Work efforts regarding Pine Street bike lanes be refocused on sidewalk repair.

Ward 11 Alderman Norm Vincent asked about the cost of the lane changes on Pine Street, with Dobbins saying the cost would be negligible if the change occurs while construction crew is resurfacing the area. Kantor said that if there are unsafe drivers in the area, the Manchester Police Department Traffic Division could issue tickets. Currently the police department is well short of its full roster complement, with the traffic division one of the hardest hit areas in terms of staffing.

With the disagreement on the committee, Morgan said that it would make sense to create a roundtable of all stakeholders to determine the best path moving forward. Dobbins advised such a process be done quickly or construction schedules on the street would need to be altered.

Kantor, Morgan and Vincent voted in favor of the tabling motion while Barry and Goonan voted in opposition.