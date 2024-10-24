Annual Mass honoring the ‘unclaimed’ dead set for Nov. 2 at Mt. Calvary Chapel

MANCHESTER, NH — The Cremation Society and Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium have partnered with Mt. Calvary Cemetery to provide a respectful final resting place for unclaimed cremated remains. A public Mass to honor and accept these remains will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 9 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Chapel, located at 474 Goffstown Road. The event coincides with All Souls’ Day, a Roman Catholic observance dedicated to praying for the souls of the departed.
“Honoring the unclaimed remains through this annual service is deeply meaningful to us. These individuals deserve dignity, respect, and remembrance,” said Arthur “Buddy” Phaneuf, President of Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. “By providing a final resting place and holding this public mass, we ensure that no one is forgotten, and we offer the community a chance to come together in kindness and compassion. It’s a powerful reminder of the importance of human connection and respect for life.
The service offers an opportunity for friends, relatives, and members of the community to pay their respects. A list of the names, birth and death years, and known hometowns of the 25 individuals whose remains are unclaimed, is provided below in the hope that someone may recognize a name and attend the Mass or make alternative arrangements for a final resting place within the family.
|NAME
|DATE OF BIRTH
|DATE OF DEATH
|RESIDENCE
|Sally Seymour
|1/27/1937
|12/21/2023
|Concord
|William Milardo
|10/5/1963
|12/19/2023
|Concord
|Jonie Modtland
|11/16/1961
|12/18/2023
|Manchester
|Barbara Garvin
|12/28/1943
|12/6/2023
|Salisbury
|Raymond Day
|10/26/1944
|11/6/2023
|Gilmanton
|Joseph Cadorette
|8/15/1942
|11/3/2023
|Manchester
|Eric Curry
|6/22/1962
|11/1/2023
|Nashua
|John Bolduc
|12/1/1956
|10/26/2023
|Nashua
|Donna Bilodeau
|5/13/1958
|10/22/2023
|Lisbon
|Debra Marcus
|10/26/1954
|10/14/2023
|Concord
|Martin Power
|4/29/1951
|9/27/2023
|Londonderry
|David Gray
|6/14/1968
|9/26/2023
|Keene
|Michael Laduke
|6/1/1982
|8/19/2023
|Deerfield
|James Lilly
|5/19/1976
|8/14/2023
|Keene
|Douglas Call
|7/15/1943
|8/6/2023
|Derry
|Peter Cormier
|8/13/1948
|6/13/2023
|Manchester
|Paul Ouellette
|11/22/1951
|5/21/2023
|Rochester
|Michael Tibbetts
|10/4/1946
|4/10/2023
|Rochester
|Joseph Hill
|1/17/1942
|4/5/2023
|Dover
|Joy Gunderson
|3/19/1953
|4/4/2023
|Lebanon
|Helen Villiard
|8/5/1938
|1/12/2023
|Derry
|Randy Philbrook
|9/16/1965
|9/2/2022
|Manchester
|Sandra Welch
|3/18/1943
|7/12/2022
|Franklin
|James Anderson
|9/6/1944
|6/18/2022
|Concord
|Nancy Clark
|10/6/1961
|8/19/2015
|Bedford
Each year, some cremains go unclaimed in funeral homes and crematoriums. Phaneuf makes every effort to contact family members, but in some cases, the remains are left behind due to a lack of living relatives, unaware distant family members, or overwhelming grief that prevents loved ones from retrieving them.
The unclaimed remains do not fit into any particular demographic; they include individuals from all walks of life: babies, the elderly, and people of various ages and backgrounds. While New Hampshire law requires remains to be held for at least 30 days before they can be discarded, Phaneuf does not discard unclaimed remains. Instead, Phaneuf works with Mt. Calvary Cemetery to ensure they are interred in a permanent and respectful location.
This year’s Mass is an opportunity for the public to join in honoring those who have passed on but remain unclaimed. Members of Phaneuf’s staff will be in attendance, and the event often sees an outpouring of love and compassion from the community.
All are welcome to attend this moving service to offer kindness, respect, and remembrance to those who have gone unclaimed.