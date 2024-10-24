Annual Mass honoring the ‘unclaimed’ dead set for Nov. 2 at Mt. Calvary Chapel

Mt. Calvary Chapel each year hosts a Mass for unclaimed dead. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH — The Cremation Society and Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium have partnered with Mt. Calvary Cemetery to provide a respectful final resting place for unclaimed cremated remains. A public Mass to honor and accept these remains will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 9 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Chapel, located at 474 Goffstown Road. The event coincides with All Souls’ Day, a Roman Catholic observance dedicated to praying for the souls of the departed.

“Honoring the unclaimed remains through this annual service is deeply meaningful to us. These individuals deserve dignity, respect, and remembrance,” said Arthur “Buddy” Phaneuf, President of Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. “By providing a final resting place and holding this public mass, we ensure that no one is forgotten, and we offer the community a chance to come together in kindness and compassion. It’s a powerful reminder of the importance of human connection and respect for life. 

The service offers an opportunity for friends, relatives, and members of the community to pay their respects. A list of the names, birth and death years, and known hometowns of the 25 individuals whose remains are unclaimed, is provided below in the hope that someone may recognize a name and attend the Mass or make alternative arrangements for a final resting place within the family.

NAMEDATE OF BIRTHDATE OF DEATHRESIDENCE
Sally Seymour1/27/193712/21/2023Concord
William Milardo10/5/196312/19/2023Concord
Jonie Modtland11/16/196112/18/2023Manchester
Barbara Garvin12/28/194312/6/2023Salisbury
Raymond Day10/26/194411/6/2023Gilmanton
Joseph Cadorette8/15/194211/3/2023Manchester
Eric Curry6/22/196211/1/2023Nashua
John Bolduc12/1/195610/26/2023Nashua
Donna Bilodeau5/13/195810/22/2023Lisbon
Debra Marcus10/26/195410/14/2023Concord
Martin Power4/29/19519/27/2023Londonderry
David Gray6/14/19689/26/2023Keene
Michael Laduke6/1/19828/19/2023Deerfield
James Lilly5/19/19768/14/2023Keene
Douglas Call7/15/19438/6/2023Derry
Peter Cormier8/13/19486/13/2023Manchester
Paul Ouellette11/22/19515/21/2023Rochester
Michael Tibbetts10/4/19464/10/2023Rochester
Joseph Hill1/17/19424/5/2023Dover
Joy Gunderson3/19/19534/4/2023Lebanon
Helen Villiard8/5/19381/12/2023Derry
Randy Philbrook9/16/19659/2/2022Manchester
Sandra Welch3/18/19437/12/2022Franklin
James Anderson9/6/19446/18/2022Concord
Nancy Clark10/6/19618/19/2015Bedford

Each year, some cremains go unclaimed in funeral homes and crematoriums. Phaneuf makes every effort to contact family members, but in some cases, the remains are left behind due to a lack of living relatives, unaware distant family members, or overwhelming grief that prevents loved ones from retrieving them.

The unclaimed remains do not fit into any particular demographic; they include individuals from all walks of life: babies, the elderly, and people of various ages and backgrounds. While New Hampshire law requires remains to be held for at least 30 days before they can be discarded, Phaneuf does not discard unclaimed remains. Instead, Phaneuf works with Mt. Calvary Cemetery to ensure they are interred in a permanent and respectful location.

This year’s Mass is an opportunity for the public to join in honoring those who have passed on but remain unclaimed. Members of Phaneuf’s staff will be in attendance, and the event often sees an outpouring of love and compassion from the community.

All are welcome to attend this moving service to offer kindness, respect, and remembrance to those who have gone unclaimed.

